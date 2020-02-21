QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tip & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2020 Match - Feb 22nd, 2020

After a successful start to their PSL trophy defence, Quetta Gladiators are in action on Saturday as they face Peshawar Zalmi. Unlike the Gladiators, Zalmi couldn't get a past a formidable Karachi Kings side. However, they possess one of the best all-round teams in the competition and will eye their first win at the expense of Quetta. With the likes of Shane Watson and Jason Roy in their ranks, Quetta holds the edge in what promises to be an entertaining game in Karachi. With Peshawar Zalmi looking to avenge its loss in last year's final to Quetta, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for QUE vs PES.

QUE vs PES Teams:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Darren Sammy (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Liam Livingstone, Umar Amin, Haider Ali, Adil Amin, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Mohsin, Lewis Gregory, Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Rahat Ali, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fawad Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Hasnain, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mahmood, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Mohammad Nawaz, Keemo Paul, Jason Roy, Naseem Shah, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson.

Playing 11 Updates:

Peshawar Zalmi:

Peshawar made a few surprising moves in terms of personnel for their first game. While Imam-ul-Haq could come in for Haider Ali, the rest of the side picks itself based on reputation and performance. While Banton and Kamran Akmal open the batting, Liam Livingstone should continue in the middle order after a quick-fire fifty in the previous game. Better returns will be expected of their bowlers with Hasan Ali proving expensive with the new ball. The onus will be upon Wahab Riaz, who has been exceptional over the last year or so.

Possible XI: Banton, Akmal(WK), Haider/Imam, Malik, Livingstone, Dawson, Sammy(C), Mohsin, Hasan, Wahab and Rahat.

Quetta Gladiators:

No changes are expected from the Gladiators after a close win against Islamabad United. While there is a possibility of Tymal Mills coming for Fawad Ahmed, the Gladiators should persist with the Australian given his ability to pick wickets in the middle overs. While better performances will be expected from their top order, one major positive from their first game was Azam Khan's fifty. His excellent knock cements his place in the side with the onus on Roy and Watson to deliver at the top of the order. With Hasnain and Nawaz doing well with the ball on Thursday, the Gladiators look well-equipped to continue their bright start.

Possible XI: Watson, Roy, Shehzad, Sarfaraz (C&WK), Azam, Nawaz, Cutting, Nasir, Fawad, Hasnain and Sohail.

Match Details:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2020, Match 4

22nd February 2020, 2:30 PM IST

National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report:

The pitch does look suitable for batting with there being ample help on offer for the pacers as well. With this being an afternoon game, the spinners might get some turn as the match progresses although the batsmen should have the final say in the outcome of this match. Winning the toss and bowling first would be the plan for either side with 170-180 being par in Karachi.

QUE vs PES Dream11 Tips:

Wicket-keeper: Tom Banton is the preferred choice ahead of Kamran Akmal with the Englishman's ability being second to none. Although Akmal did get an explosive start in the first game, Banton's ability to tee off from ball one makes him a valuable asset. Sarfaraz Ahmed could also be picked as the second wicket-keeper in the fantasy side.

Batsmen: Jason Roy had a horror start to his PSL 2020 campaign as he got out for a duck. Roy will be itching to make amends as he is picked alongside fellow Englishman, Liam Livingstone. While Shane Watson also did look good in his brief stay against Islamabad United, Ahmed Shehzad's ability against both pace and spin should serve him well in the middle overs.

Allrounders: Although several options are available in the allrounders section, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nawaz stand out. While Malik's experience and tactical nous hold him in high stead, Nawaz is of inflicting damage with both bat and ball. One of Ben Cutting or Liam Dawson should fill in the third and final spot depending on the balance of the side.

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz and Hasan Ali are the pillars of the Peshawar bowling unit. Although both of them underwhelmed in the previous game, one can back them to come up with a few wickets on Saturday. Along with them, Mohammad Hasnain is another must-have in the side after a man of the match performance in the tournament opener against Islamabad United. With his express pace being troublesome for the opposition, he is one to keep an eye on in this game. As for the final pick, the likes of Sohail Khan and Rahat Ali are viable candidates while Fawad Ahmed could also be backed to pick a wicket or two.

Captain: Jason Roy is bound to be a popular choice for captaincy with his exploits against South Africa earlier in the month strengthening his case. Another decent pick for the multiplier option is Shoaib Malik, who has scored plenty of runs over the last year. If one were to defer from opting Malik and Roy, Tom Banton is a viable option with the Englishman looking to make an impact with his explosive batting style.

Dream11 Team Prediction:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Tom Banton, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone Ahmed Shehzad, Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain and Sohail Khan.

Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Jason Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Tom Banton, Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Shane Watson, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Nawaz, Liam Dawson, Rahat Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain and Sohail Khan.

Captain: Jason Roy, Vice-Captain: Shoaib Malik