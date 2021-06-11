QUE vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's PSL 2021 Match - June 12th, 2021

Match 19 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 has the Quetta Gladiators taking on Peshawar Zalmi at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday.

Peshawar Zalmi had a tough start to their Abu Dhabi leg as they fell short to the Lahore Qalandars earlier in the week. Despite their bowlers dominating proceedings early on, they couldn't close the innings out. Only Shoaib Malik could hold his own with the bat, something the Zalmi will be looking to address going into Saturday's PSL game.

Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, are rooted to the bottom of the PSL table at the time of writing. However, they are one of the more well-balanced teams in the competition, with Andre Russell and Azam Khan in the middle-order. With a young bowling attack in place, the Gladiators will be looking to stay alive in PSL 2021 with a crucial win. All in all, a cracking PSL contest beckons with two valuable points up for grabs on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Quetta Gladiators

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abdul Nasir, Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Zahir Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Wahab Riaz (c), Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan, David Miller, Fabian Allen, Fidel Edwards, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Rovman Powell, Waqar Salamkheil, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif

Predicted Playing XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c&wk), Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mehmood, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah/Usman Khan Shinwari and Jack Wildermuth

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz, Fabian Allen, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan and Fidel Edwards/Rovman Powell

Match Details

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 19

Date and Time: 12th June 2021, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch is slightly on the slower side, with the new-ball bowlers expected to enjoy conditions upfront. The batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before playing the big shots. With the pitch slowing down a touch, the spinners should also have a say in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams ideally looking to chase upon winning the toss given the dew factor. 160-170 should be a good total, but both teams are capable of going breaching the 180-run mark.

PSL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (QUE vs PES)

QUE vs PES PSL 2021 Dream11 Tips - PSL 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kamran Akmal, Azam Khan, Shoaib Malik, Faf du Plessis, Haider Ali, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain and Zahid Mehmood

Captain: Faf du Plessis. Vice-captain: Haider Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamran Akmal, Azam Khan, Shoaib Malik, Faf du Plessis, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Hasnain and Zahid Mehmood

Captain: Kamran Akmal. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

