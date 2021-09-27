QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 2

Queensland (QUN) will take on Tasmania (TAS) in match number two of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville on Monday.

Queensland, the defending champions, topped the league phase last season before beating New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield final. Tasmania fared decently as well, winning two, losing three and drawing three last season.

QUN vs TAS Probable Playing 11 today

Queensland: Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Connor Sully

Tasmania: Jordan Silk, Tim Ward, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Sam Rainbird

Match Details

QUN vs TAS, Match 2, Sheffield Shield

Date & Time: September 28th 2021, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Tony Ireland Stadium, Townsville

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tony Ireland Stadium in Townsville is likely to be a solid one to bat on. While there may not be much sideways movement for the fast bowlers, the spinners may come into play as the game progresses. The batters will need to spend some time in the middle before unfurling their attacking instincts.

Today’s QUN vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jimmy Peirson – Peirson is safe behind the stumps and can consistently contribute with the bat in the middle order.

Batsmen

Jake Doran – Doran piled on the runs for Tasmania last season, amassing 615 runs at an average of 43.92.

Usman Khawaja – The Queensland skipper scored 473 runs at an average of 59.12 in the 2020-21 season.

All-rounders

Marnus Labuschagne – Labuschagne has consistently been amongst the runs in both international and domestic cricket. Last season, he mustered 821 runs in 10 innings.

Beau Webster – Webster is Tasmania's premier all-rounder, who took 17 wickets and scored 404 runs in the Sheffield Shield last season.

Bowlers

Jackson Bird – The premier Tasmanian pacer returned with 35 wickets at an average of 22.17 in the 2020-21 season.

Mitchell Swepson – Swepson is an attacking leg-spinner who constantly finds himself amongst the wickets. He took 32 wickets from five matches last season.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team

Marnus Labuschagne (QUN)

Jordan Silk (TAS)

Michael Neser (QUN)

Usman Khawaja (QUN)

Jackson Bird (TAS)

Important stats for QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team (All stats from the 2020-21 season)

Marnus Labuschagne: 821 runs; Batting Average – 82.10

Mitchell Swepson: 32 wickets; Bowling Average – 23.40

Jackson Bird: 35 wickets; Bowling Average – 22.17

Beau Webster: 404 runs & 17 wickets; Batting Average – 31.07 & Bowling Average – 39.58

QUN vs TAS Dream 11 Prediction (Sheffield Shield)

Dream11 Team for Queensland vs Tasmania - Sheffield Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jimmy Peirson, Caleb Jewell, Jake Doran, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Swepson

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Beau Webster

Dream11 Team for Queensland vs Tasmania - Sheffield Shield 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Jake Doran, Michael Neser, Beau Webster, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Siddle, Jackson Bird, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Michael Neser

Edited by Samya Majumdar