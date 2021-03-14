VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match - Mar 15, 2021

In the sixth round of the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield, Queensland will lock horns with Victoria at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday. Both Queensland and Victoria are coming into this game after a draw in their respective last games.

Queensland have been very consistent in the Sheffield Shield this season and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have won three of their five games and lost just one. Their only loss came against New South Wales early in the Sheffield Shield season. Nevertheless, they will look to continue their good form and consolidate their spot atop the Sheffield Shield points table.

Meanwhile, Victoria have blown hot and cold in the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield, drawing four of their five games. Their sole win came against New South Wales in a close Sheffield Shield game. With 17 points in their kitty, they need to pull up their socks quickly.

Sheffield Shield 2020-21: Squads to choose from

Queensland:

Usman Khawaja (c), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan McSweeney, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mark Steketee, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth.

Victoria:

Peter Handscomb (c), Scott Boland, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch, Marcus Harris, Jon Holland, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Mitch Perry, Matt Short, Will Sutherland.

Predicted Playing XIs

Queensland:

Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Brendan Doggett.

Victoria:

Nic Maddinson, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Seb Gotch (wk), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Scott Boland, Mitch Perry, Jon Holland

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs Victoria.

Date: March 13th 2021; 5:30 AM IST.

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane.

Pitch Report

This is the first and only red-ball game at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane this season.

The pitch at the venue is a sporting one. The batsmen usually enjoy the pace and bounce, and the ball comes on to the ball nicely. The ball is expected to move around a touch, and there is likely to be some good carry as well. However, spinners might come into play as the game progresses.

Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (VCT vs QUN)

Dream11 Team for Queensland vs Victoria - Sheffield Shield 2020-21.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Will Sutherland, Michael Neser, Scott Boland, James Pattinson, Brendan Doggett, Xavier Bartlett.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Peter Handscomb.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Matt Short, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Will Sutherland, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Scott Boland, James Pattinson, Mark Steketee.

Captain: James Pattinson. Vice-captain: Usman Khawaja.