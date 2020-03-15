Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Match 30 Myteam11 fantasy league prediction | 15th March 2020

Myteam11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

The final league match of Pakistan Super League 2020 is scheduled to happen tonight as the Quetta Gladiators will try to sneak into the top 4 with a victory over Karachi Kings. The Gladiators are at the sixth position right now but they still have a chance of qualifying for the next round.

A lot depends on the result of the first match of the day where Lahore Qalandars battle Multan Sultans. If Multan wins the match, a win will do the job for the Gladiators. However, a win for Lahore will see the Gladiators knocked out of the tournament.

Another factor which goes against the Gladiators here is that the match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Although the fans will not be present to cheer for the Kings, the home franchise will know the pitch and the conditions better. Nevertheless, Sarfaraz Ahmed and co. will look to give their 100 percent on the field and ensure that their campaign stays alive.

Here are a few tips for Myteam11 fantasy league.

Myteam11 Fantasy League teams

Wicketkeeper: Since Chadwick Walton has not fired in this competition, Sarfaraz Ahmed will probably be the best pick among the wicket-keepers. The former Pakistani captain played an unbeaten knock of 37 runs when these two teams met earlier in this competition, so he can be backed to play well in this game.

Batsmen: Babar Azam has led his team by example this year and his batting performances have played a massive role in his team's success. Azam has a splendid record at this venue and hence, leaving him out could cost fantasy team owners. Sharjeel Khan has supported the top-ranked T20I to perfection in PSL 2020. He played a match-winning innings against Islamabad and his recent form makes him an automatic pick for this match.

Jason Roy will not be available for the Quetta Gladiators which means that Shane Watson will have the onus of scoring runs for the team and since he is a T20 specialist, expect the Australian all-rounder to wreak havoc in Karachi tonight.

All-rounders: Captain Imad Wasim has been brilliant for the Kings in both departments. He will be crucial to the team's success in this match. He has picked up five wickets this season in addition to scoring a half-century with the bat. Mohammad Nawaz could prove to be a 'value-for-money' pick as he has been one of the best local all-rounders this season.

Cameron Delport's inconsistent performances makes him a risky pick but Quetta's Ben Cutting has done a fantastic job for the team in PSL 2020. He has picked up eight wickets in this season besides breaching the 20-run landmark thrice in six innings.

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain and Chris Jordan should be the top picks from their respective teams as they bowl in situations where the batsmen tend to take more risks and hence, they are likely to be amongst the wickets in this match.

The third bowler's spot will be a toss up between Umaid Asif and Mohammad Aamir. While Aamir has more experience than Asif at the top level, the 35-year-old's recent form gives him an edge over Aamir.

Fantasy XI no.1 for Myteam11

Sarfaraz Ahmed, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Umaid Asif, Chris Jordan.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-captain: Sharjeel Khan

Fantasy XI no.2 for Myteam11

Chadwick Walton, Ahmed Shehzad, Shane Watson, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Aamir, Chris Jordan.

Captain: Shane Watson, Vice-captain: Imad Wasim