QUV vs LIE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Capelle, Match 17

Qui Vive will lock horns with Liege in match number 17 of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Thursday.

Qui Vive have lost all six of their ECS T10 Capelle games so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Liege haven't fared better in the ECS T10 Capelle either, losing five games in a row. The winner between today's fixture could become the front-runner to clinch the final playoff spot.

QUV vs LIE Probable Playing 11 today

Qui Vive: Varun Kumar, Ashish Arora, Kumaran Thirumalai, Maninder Singh, Ishan Jaiswal, Arnav Mishra, Palas Nuwal (wk), Puneet Bindlish, Jeyapaul Vasan, Ajay Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy (c)

Liege: Harman Singh (wk), Khurram Cheema, Muneeb Muhammad, Burhan Niaz, Umair Butt (c), Adnan Razzaq, Waqas Raja, Wahidullah Jabarkhel, Sairab Zahid, Shafiullah Zakhel, Hafiz Iqbal

Match Details

QUV vs LIE, Match 17, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: September 2nd 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The track at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle is a solid one to bat on, with teams having racked up big scores here. The ball comes on to the bat nicely, enabling the batters to play shots on the up. The teams batting first have won more games in the ECS T10 Capelle so far.

Today’s QUV vs LIE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adnan Razzaq – The LIE stumper has chipped in nicely with the bat whenever required. He has scored 48 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 200.

Batsmen

Muneeb Muhammad – Muhammad is the second-highest run-getter for LIE in the ECS T10 Capelle, accumulating 66 runs at a strike rate of 160.97.

Ashish Arora – The QUV opener has been striking the ball really well, smashing 10 sixes. He has scored 91 runs while striking at 146.77.

All-rounders

Burhan Niaz – The 17-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has contributed nicely with both the bat and ball. He is striking at 143.75 with the bat and has taken five wickets.

Ishan Jaiswal – Jaiswal has got points with both the bat and ball. He has two wickets to his name and has contributed with 29 runs in two innings.

Bowlers

Ajay Kotnala – The left-arm seamer has returned with six wickets in as many games and could be the bowler to watch out for in today's ECS T10 Capelle fixture.

Waqas Raja – Raja has been quite good with the ball for LIE, picking up five wickets in as many games so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUV vs LIE Dream11 Prediction Team

Waqas Raja (LIE): 249 points

Ajay Kotnala (QUV): 227 points

Burhan Niaz (LIE): 204 points

Adnan Razzaq (LIE): 169 points

Arnav Mishra (QUV): 164 points

Important stats for QUV vs LIE Dream11 Prediction Team

Ajay Kotnala: 28 runs & 6 wickets; SR – 127.27 & ER – 12.20

Ashish Arora: 91 runs; SR – 146.77

Burhan Niaz: 46 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 143.75 & ER – 13.12

Umair Butt: 96 runs; SR – 188.23

QUV vs LIE Dream 11 Prediction (ECS T10 Capelle)

Dream11 Team for Qui Vive vs Liege - ECS T10 Capelle 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adnan Razzaq, Ashish Arora, Maninder Singh, Muneeb Muhammad, Ishan Jaiswal, Burhan Niaz, Umair Butt, Arnav Mishra, Ajay Kotnala, Shafiullah Zakhel, Waqas Raja

Captain: Ajay Kotnala. Vice-captain: Burhan Niaz

Dream11 Team for Qui Vive vs Liege - ECS T10 Capelle 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adnan Razzaq, Ashish Arora, Maninder Singh, Muneeb Muhammad, Kumaran Thirumalai, Burhan Niaz, Umair Butt, Arnav Mishra, Ajay Kotnala, Sairab Zahid, Waqas Raja

Captain: Adnan Razzaq. Vice-captain: Ashish Arora

Edited by Samya Majumdar