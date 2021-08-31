QUV vs KAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Capelle, Match 9

Qui Vive (QUV) will take on SV Kampong Cricket (KAM) in match number nine of the ECS T10 Capelle at the Sportpark Bermweg ground in Capelle on Tuesday.

Neither team have had a great start to the ECS T10 Capelle. While Qui Vive have lost three games in a row, SV Kampong Cricket have also lost two on the bounce. Both teams will be eager to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Capelle at the earliest.

QUV vs KAM Probable Playing 11 Today

Qui Vive: Ashish Arora, Maninder Singh, Murad Jiwa, Keshav Ranjan, Arnav Mishra, Venkatachalam Balakrishnan, Ajay Kotnala, Palas Nuwal, Bala Gurumurthy (c), Vivek Babu Varnam, Satyajeet Singh (wk)

SV Kampong Cricket: Ratha Alphonse (wk), Usman Malik (c), Ross Harmer, Vikram Chaturvedi, Shaheryar Butt, Md Abdul Kader, Dipesh Khardia, Kertan Nana, Tushar Sharma, Bilal Siddique, Gert Swanepoel

Match Details

QUV vs KAM, Match 9, ECS T10 Capelle

Date and Time: August 31st 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The track at the Sportpark Bermweg ground in Capelle is an excellent one to bat on, with the average first-innings score after the first five ECS T10 Capelle games being around 110 runs. Another batting beauty is likely to be in store for today's match.

Today’s QUV vs KAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ratha Alphonse – Alphonse has been in top form with the bat, scoring 51 runs while striking at 170.

Batsmen

Maninder Singh – The QUV opener seems to be striking the ball really well and has accumulated 73 runs at a strike rate of 192.10.

Vikram Chaturvedi – Chaturvedi has played just one game, smashing 35 runs in just 10 balls, including five sixes.

All-rounders

Usman Malik – The KAM skipper has been superb with both the bat and ball. He has amassed 59 runs while striking at 190.32 while also picking up two wickets.

Murad Jiwa – Jiwa has contributed really well all-round. He has accumulated 54 runs at a strike rate of 168.75 and taken three wickets.

Bowlers

Ajay Kotnala – Although Kotnala has been expensive, he has been amongst the wickets. He has picked up three wickets in as many games.

Arnav Mishra – The 16-year-old QUV spinner has returned with three wickets from just four overs.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUV vs KAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Murad Jiwa (QUV): 223 points

Usman Malik (KAM): 172 points

Maninder Singh (QUV): 138 points

Arnav Mishra (QUV): 116 points

Ratha Alphonse (KAM): 102 points

Important stats for QUV vs KAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Murad Jiwa: 54 runs & 3 wickets from three games; SR – 168.75 & ER – 11.40

Maninder Singh: 73 runs from three games; SR – 192.10

Usman Malik: 59 runs & 2 wickets from two games; SR – 190.32 & ER – 4.25

Ratha Alphonse: 51 runs from two games; SR – 170.00

QUV vs KAM Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Qui Vive vs SV Kampong Cricket - ECS T10 Capelle 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ratha Alphonse, Vikram Chaturvedi, Maninder Singh, Ashish Arora, Tushar Sharma, Usman Malik, Kertan Nana, Murad Jiwa, Ajay Kotnala, Arnav Mishra, Gert Swanepoel

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Murad Jiwa

Dream11 Team for Qui Vive vs SV Kampong Cricket - ECS T10 Capelle 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ratha Alphonse, Maninder Singh, Ashish Arora, Dipesh Khardia, Tushar Sharma, Usman Malik, Kertan Nana, Murad Jiwa, Bilal Siddique, Ajay Kotnala, Arnav Mishra

Captain: Usman Malik. Vice-captain: Maninder Singh

