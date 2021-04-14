QUN vs NSW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Sheffield Shield Match - April 15th, 2021

Queensland will take on New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield final on Thursday.

Queensland have been the best side in the Sheffield Shield this season, finishing atop the standings with 33 points. Having played eight matches so far, they have won thrice, losing just once. Queensland ended their group stage campaign with four draws on the trot and will be looking to edge out New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield final.

Their opponents, New South Wales, will head into the Sheffield Shield final high on confidence. They beat Western Australia in the final of the Marsh Cup by 102 runs and are contesting yet another domestic final, this time in the longest format of the game. New South Wales finished second in the group stages, winning three matches and losing twice. They finished with 31 points.

Squads to choose from:

Queensland

Bryce Street, Corey Hunter, Jack Clayton, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja, Jack Wildermuth, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Pfeffer, Benji Floros, Billy Stanlake, Blake L Edwards, Brendan Doggett, Connor Sully, Jack Wood, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Willans, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett

New South Wales

Daniel Hughes, Daniel Solway, Jason Sangha, Lachlan Hearne, Ryan Hackney, Baxter Holt, Peter Nevill, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Nathan McAndrew, Ryan Hadley, Tanveer Sangha, Trent Copeland, Matthew Gikes (wk), Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Jack Edwards, Nick Larkin, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Ben Dwarshuis, Harry Conway, Liam Hatcher.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Queensland

Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson, Michael Neser, Billy Stanlake, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Brendan Doggett.

New South Wales

Daniel Hughes, Matthew Gilkes, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Jack Edwards, Peter Neville, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Trent Copeland.

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs New South Wales, Final

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Date and Time: 15th April, 2021, 5:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Allan Border Field is expected to favor the batsmen, at least in the first couple of innings. The track is also better suited to the pacers, who extract bounce off the surface.

Sheffield Shield Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (QUN vs NSW)

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Tips - Sheffield Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Peter Nevill, Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Kurtis Patterson, Marnus Labuschagne, Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Starc, Brendan Doggett

Captain: Marnus Labsuchagne. Vice-captain: Sean Abbott

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Peter Nevill, Jimmy Peirson, Usman Khawaja, Kurtis Patterson, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Sean Abbott, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson, Mitchell Starc, Brendan Doggett

Captain: Usman Khawaja. Vice-captain: Nathan Lyon