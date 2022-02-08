QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Queensland will take on New South Wales in the 14th Match of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 on Wednesday, February 9 at the Gabba.

Queensland are currently in the second spot in the table with two wins in five matches. They defeated Southern Australia comprehensively by eight wickets in their previous game.

Meanwhile, New South Wales are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Victoria in their last outing. They now sit in the bottom spot with two losses in three games.

QUN vs NSW Probable Playing 11 Today

Queensland

Usman Khawaja(C), Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson(WK), Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth

New South Wales

Daniel Hughes(C), Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Jack Edwards, Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes(WK), Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Hayden Kerr, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs New South Wales, Match 14

Date and Time: Wednesday, 9th February 5:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is usually a sporting one. Bowlers will be effective in the early stages whereas the batters will come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to field first.

Today’s QUN vs NSW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jimmy Pierson: Pierson has played the role of wicket-keeper batter brilliantly. He has 278 runs to his name in four games, having smashed two centuries.

Batter

Usman Khawaja: Khawaja is coming into this match after a great run in the Ashes. He currently has 341 runs in four matches in the Sheffield Shield.

Marnus Labuschagne: Labuschagne is currently the No.1 ranked Test batter. He has performed in this tournament too, scoring 259 runs in four games.

All-rounders

Jack Wildermuth: Wildermuth has been a decent bowling all-rounder for Queensland. In four games, he has grabbed six wickets while also scoring some handy runs.

Jack Edwards: Jack Edwards is another all-rounder to watch out for in today's game. In two matches, he has scored 55 runs while also taking four wickets.

Bowlers

Mark Steketee: Mark has performed admirably with the ball so far in the tournament. He has managed to grab 21 wickets in just four games, including a 10-wicket haul.

Hayden Kerr: Hayden had a great outing last time out against Victoria. He scored 73 runs and also grabbed three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Mark Steketee: 488 points

Usman Khawaja: 432 points

Jimmy Pierson: 429 points

Marnus Labuschagne: 343 points

Daniel Hughes: 263 points

Important stats for QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team

Mark Steketee: 4 matches 21 wickets

Usman Khawaja: 4 matches 341 runs

Jimmy Pierson: 4 matches 278 runs

Marnus Labuschagne: 4 matches 259 runs

Daniel Hughes: 2 matches 218 runs

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jimmy Pierson, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Edwards, Mark Steketee, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha, Michael Neser, Chris Tremain

Captain: Usman Khawaja Vice-Captain: Mark Steketee

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jimmy Pierson, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Jack Edwards, Mark Steketee, Hayden Kerr, Matthew Gilkes, Joe Burns, Harry Conway, Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne Vice-Captain: Hayden Kerr

Edited by Ritwik Kumar