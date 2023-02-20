QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 24

Queensland (QUN) will be up against New South Wales (NSW) in the 24th match of the Sheffield Shield at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane on Tuesday, February 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUN vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 24.

Queensland have done decently in the tournament so far. Having played seven matches, they have won twice and have drawn as many, while losing on three occasions. They lost their last match against Victoria by a large margin of 164 runs.

New South Wales, on the other hand, have had a poor campaign so far. They are yet to win a match and have drawn four games, while losing another three. They are at the bottom of the table and drew their last encounter with Tasmania.

QUN vs NSW Match Details, Match 24

The 24th match of the Sheffield Shield will be played on February 21 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground in Brisbane. The match is set to take place at 5.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUN vs NSW, Sheffield Shield, Match 24

Date and Time: February 21, 2023, 5.30 am IST

Venue: Brisbane Cricket Ground, Brisbane

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

QUN vs NSW Pitch Report

The Brisbane Cricket Ground has been a great surface for cricket. Batters have found the edge but bowlers have been dominant as well. Batting has become progressively worse in the second innings and both the Test matches here so far this season have been won by sides batting first.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 277.3

Average second innings score: 122.67

QUN vs NSW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Queensland: L-D-D-W-L

New South Wales: D-L-L-D-D

QUN vs NSW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Queensland Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Queensland Probable Playing 11

Joe Burns, Sam Heazlett, Bryce Street, Jack Clayton, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (c), KW Richardson, Mark Steketee, and L Guthrie

New South Wales Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

New South Wales Probable Playing 11

Kurtis Patterson (c), Daniel Hughes, Jason Sangha, Moises Henriques, Sean Abbott, DR Sams, Hayden Kerr, M Gilkes, William Salzmann, Ben Dwarshuis, and Tanveer Sangha.

QUN vs NSW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

J Peirson (7 matches, 214 runs, Average: 21.40)

J Peirson is an excellent wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has managed to score 214 runs in seven matches at an average of over 21.

Top Batter pick

K Patterson (7 matches, 348 runs, Average: 34.80)

K Patterson has been in strong form with the bat in hand and has been quite reliable in the middle. He has amassed 348 runs at an average of close to 35.

Top All-rounder pick

S Abbott (5 matches, 205 runs and 14 wickets)

S Abbott is dependable in both departments and offers a lot of balance to his side. He is the second-highest wicket-taker for New South Wales with 14 wickets at an average of 33.21. Abbott has also scored 205 runs so far.

Top Bowler pick

M Steketee (6 matches, 29 wickets, Average: 16.90)

M Steketee is the second-highest wicket-taker for his side. He has scalped 29 wickets in six matches at a bowling average of 16.90.

QUN vs NSW match captain and vice-captain choices

M Neser

M Neser is the leading wicket-taker in the Sheffield Shield 2022/23. He has struck 30 wickets in six matches at an average of 15.27 and has recorded two fifers. Neser is also the second-highest run-scorer for his side with 317 runs at an average of close to 40. He should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your QUN vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

D Hughes

D Hughes is the leading run-scorer for New South Wales. He has amassed 493 runs in six matches at an average of close to 45. Hughes has struck a hundred and two half-centuries.

5 Must-picks with players stats for QUN vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Neser 317 runs and 30 wickets 989 points M Steketee 29 wickets 607 points D Hughes 493 runs 602 points S Abbott 205 runs and 14 wickets 578 points K Patterson 348 runs 504 points

QUN vs NSW match expert tips

M Neser has been a cut above the rest and he can be relied on as a must-have captaincy pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Head to Head League

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: J Peirson

Batters: D Hughes, K Patterson, J Burns

All-rounders: M Neser, S Abbott, M Henriques, J Sangha, X Bartlett

Bowlers: M Steketee, C Green

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 24, Grand League

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: J Peirson

Batters: D Hughes, K Patterson, J Burns

All-rounders: M Neser, S Abbott, M Henriques, J Sangha

Bowlers: M Steketee, C Green, A Zampa

