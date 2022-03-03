QUN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 18

Queensland will take on South Australia in match no.18 of the Sheffield Shield 2021-22 on Friday, February 18, 2022. The match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Queensland are currently placed fifth in the points table with just two wins and as many losses in seven games. They suffered a two-wicket defeat against New South Wales in their previous game.

Meanwhile, South Australia are coming into this game on the back of a draw against Victoria. They are currently at the foot of the table with two losses and four draws.

QUN vs SAU Probable Playing 11 Today

Queensland

Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jimmy Peirson (C/WK), Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth

South Australia

Henry Hunt (C), Jake Carder, Brendan Doggett, David Grant, Jake Lehmann, Harry Nielsen (WK), Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Lloyd Pope, Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs South Australia, Match 18

Date and Time: Thursday, March 3 at 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gabba is a balanced one. There will be help on offer for batters as well as bowlers. The team that wins the toss would most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s QUN vs SAU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jimmy Pierson: Pierson has been a consistent performer this season. He has scored 372 runs in 11 innings at an average of 37.20.

Batters

Bryce Street: Bryce is known for his ability to wear off bowlers. He has 390 runs to his name in 13 innings at a strike rate of 35.04.

Jake Carder: Carder has made vital contributions with the bat for his side. In 10 innings, he has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10.

All-rounders

James Bazley: Bazley was fantastic in the previous game. He scored over 100 runs and also grabbed two wickets.

Jack Wildermuth: Wildermuth has been decent with the bowl. He has picked up nine wickets in four games so far this season.

Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew: Nathan has performed extremely well with the ball. He has managed to grab 21 wickets in six games at an average of 27.05.

Gurinder Sandhu: Sandu is another top pick from the bowling department. He has 18 wickets to his name in four games at an average of 16.89.

Top 5 players to pick in QUN vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Jimmy Pierson: 575 points

Nathan McAndrew: 515 points

Bryce Street: 500 points

Jake Carder: 390 points

Gurinder Sandhu: 385 points

Important stats for QUN vs SAU Dream11 prediction team

Jimmy Pierson: Seven matches, 372 runs

Nathan McAndrew: Six matches, 21 wickets

Bryce Street: Seven matches, 390 runs

Jake Carder: Six matches, 371 runs

Gurinder Sandhu: Four matches, 18 wickets

QUN vs SAU Dream11 Prediction Today

QUN vs SAU Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jimmy Pierson, Bryce Street, Jake Carder, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew, Matthew Kuhnemann, Henry Hunt, David Grant, Lloyd Pope

Captain: Nathan McAndrew Vice-Captain: Bryce Street

QUN vs SAU Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jimmy Pierson, Bryce Street, Jake Carder, James Bazley, Jack Wildermuth, Gurinder Sandhu, Nathan McAndrew, Matthew Kuhnemann, Harry Nielsen, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw

Captain: Gurinder Sandhu Vice-Captain: Jimmu Pierson

