QUN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Sheffield Shield Match - Mar 23, 2021

Queensland will take on South Australia in the 20th Match of the Sheffield Shield at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Tuesday.

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes so far this season and are placed at the opposite ends of the points table.

Queensland have been very consistent throughout the tournament. They have won three, lost one and drawn two of their six matches played, placing them at the top of the points table.

Their last game against Victoria was washed out, so fans will be hoping for a full four-day match here.

South Australia, on the other hand, have had a very disappointing season so far. They haven't managed to pick up a single win from their six matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table.

They lost their last game against New South Wales by six wickets. The Travis Head-led side will have to toil hard to win this game against the table-toppers.

Squads to choose from

Queensland

Usman Khawaja (C), Xavier Bartlett, Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, James Peirson (WK), Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Bryce Street and Jake Wildermuth.

South Australia

Travis Head (C), Wes Agar, Alex Carey (WK), David Grant, Henry Hunt, Sam Kerber, Jake Lehmann, Joe Medew-Ewen, Harry Nielsen (WK), Liam Scott, Jake Weatherald, Nick Winter and Daniel Worrall.

Predicted Playing-11s

Queensland

Usman Khawaja (C), Joe Burns, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, James Peirson (WK), Matthew Renshaw, Xavier Bartlett, Bryce Street, Jake Wildermuth.

South Australia

Travis Head (C), Alex Carey (WK), David Grant, Henry Hunt, Wes Agar, Jake Lehmann, Joe Medew-Ewen, Harry Nielsen (WK), Sam Kerber, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall.

Match Details

Match: Queensland vs South Australia, Match 20

Date: March 23, 2021, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane.

Pitch Report

Ian Healy Oval will be a new addition to Australia's first-class venues. Although there is not much known about the surface here, one can expect a sporting track on offer.

QUN vs SAU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alex Carey, Henry Hunt, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Burns, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Jake Wildermuth, Sam Kerber, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Xavier Bartlett.

Captain: Travis Head. Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alex Carey, Henry Hunt, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Sam Kerber, Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett, Xavier Bartlett.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-Captain: Alex Carey.