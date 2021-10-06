QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield, Match 2

Queensland (QUN) will be up against Tasmania (TAS) in the second match of the Sheffield Shield at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Thursday.

Queensland won the Sheffield Shield last season by securing an innings and 33-run victory over New South Wales in the final. The Usman Khwaja-led side will be hoping to successfully defend their title and secure their tenth Sheffield Shield trophy at the end of the season. Tasmania, on the other hand, finished fourth last time around with two wins and three draws from eight matches. They will be led by Beau Webster in the absence of Matthew Wade, who is unavailable due to World Cup duties.

QUN vs TAS Probable Playing 11 Today

QUN XI

Usman Khawaja (C), Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Sam Heazlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Jack Wildermuth.

TAS XI

Beau Webster (C), Gabe Bell, Ben McDermott (WK), Brad Hope, Caleb Jewell, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Charlie Wakim, Macalister Wright.

Match Details

QUN vs TAS, Match 2, Sheffield Shield

Date and Time: 7th-10th October 2021, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Karen Rolton Oval should be a sporting one. The batters are expected to dominate the first innings after which the pacers should get plenty of assistance from the wicket. The spinners will also come into play as the game progresses. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and put up a big total on the board.

Today’s QUN vs TAS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: McDermott was in decent form with the bat in the four matches he played last season, scoring 355 runs at an average of close to 60. He is a quality batter who can single-handedly win games for his side in the Sheffield Shield.

Batters

Usman Khawaja: Khawaja was one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Queensland last season. He scored 473 runs at an average of 59.12.

Jordan Silk: Silk scored 376 runs at an average of 25.06 in eight matches he played last season. He is someone who can score some crucial runs for his team in the upcoming match.

All-rounders

Marnus Labuschagne: Labuschagne was in brilliant form with the bat last season, scoring 821 runs at an outstanding average of 82-plus. He was also the leading run-scorer for his side in the previous edition of the Sheffield Shield.

Beau Webster: Webster impressed everyone with his all-round performances last season. He scored 404 runs at an average of 31.07 and also picked up 17 wickets at an economy rate of 3.56 in eight outings.

Bowlers

Peter Siddle: Siddle bowled pretty well last season, scalping 18 wickets at an economy rate of just 2.39 in six matches. He can also score some handy runs with the bat lower down the order.

Mark Steketee: Steketee scored 68 runs while also picking up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 2.82 in six matches last season. He can take wickets at regular intervals and can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Marnus Labuschagne (QUN)

Usman Khawaja (QUN)

Jordan Silk (TAS)

Beau Webster (TAS)

Michael Neser (QUN)

Important Stats for QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team

Marnus Labuschagne: 821 runs and 2 wickets in 8 Sheffield Shield 2020 matches; SR - 58.30 and ER - 3.81

Beau Webster: 404 runs and 17 wickets in 8 Sheffield Shield 2020 matches; SR - 62.53 and ER - 3.56

Jack Wildermuth: 178 runs and 18 wickets in 7 Sheffield Shield 2020 matches; SR - 85.99 and ER - 2.71

Ben McDermott: 355 runs in 4 Sheffield Shield 2020 matches; SR - 42.36

Michael Neser: 161 runs and 18 wickets in 6 Sheffield Shield 2020 matches; SR - 58.12 and ER - 2.19

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Today (Sheffield Shield)

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Jordan Silk, Caleb Jewell, Michael Neser, Beau Webster, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Usman Khawaja.

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction - Sheffield Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Usman Khawaja, Jordan Silk, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Marnus Labuschagne, Peter Siddle, Gurinder Sandhu, Sam Rainbird.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Beau Webster.

Edited by Samya Majumdar