QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 2

The second match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 will see Queensland (QUN) hosting Tasmania (TAS) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday, October 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction.

Queensland and Tasmania begin their Sheffield Shield campaigns amid high expectations. Queensland boast several Aussie internationals in Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Swepson. However, they have not had the best of starts to their domestic season and will be keen to get their red-ball campaign off to a flyer. Tasmania, meanwhile, have had a terrific start to their Marsh One-Day Cup campaign with Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell impressing. Although they may not boast the same firepower as their opponents, Tasmania have a well-balanced side to rely on. All in all, another cracking game beckons with both teams eyeing a big win in their Sheffield Shield opener in Brisbane.

QUN vs TAS Match Details, Sheffield Shield 2022-23

The second match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between Queensland and Tasmania will be played on October 6 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUN vs TAS, Sheffield Shield 2022-23, Match 2

Date and Time: 6th October 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

QUN vs TAS Form Guide

Queensland: D-D-L

Tasmania: L-L-W

QUN vs TAS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Queensland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Queensland.

Queensland probable playing 11

Usman Khawaja (c), Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Bryce Street, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, James Bazley, Mitchell Swepson and Gurinder Sandhu/Blake Edwards.

Tasmania injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Tasmania probable playing 11

Caleb Jewell, Tim Ward, Charlie Wakim, Ben McDermott (wk), Jake Doran, Jordan Silk (c), Beau Webster, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Siddle, Sam Rainbird and Jackson Bird.

QUN vs TAS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jimmy Peirson (9 matches, 475 runs, Average: 62.25)

Jimmy Peirson was one of the top performers for Queensland last season, scoring 475 runs at an average of 62.25. Despite batting lower down the order, Peirson is known for his ability to churn runs at an alarming rate. With Peirson even top-scoring for Australia A in their series against Sri Lanka with 208 runs, he is a top pick for your QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Usman Khawaja (6 matches, 529 runs, Average: 58.78)

Usman Khawaja has been in brilliant form in the longest format, scoring 529 runs in the previous Sheffield Shield season and 888 runs in seven Tests this year. He is likely to bat at the top of the order, allowing him to maximize his potential and making him a good addition to your QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marnus Labuschagne (6 matches, 507 runs, Average: 56.33)

Marnus Labuschagne, another Australian international, is one of the best players in red-ball cricket. He averages 56.33 in the previous season and can also add value with the ball. With the conditions suiting him, Labuschagne is a must-have in your QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sam Rainbird (3 matches, 19 wickets, Average: 11.74)

Sam Rainbird was one of the better bowlers for Tasmania, picking up 19 wickets across three matches. With Rainbird likely to take up the new ball alongside Jackson Bird, he is a handy pick in your QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team.

QUN vs TAS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben McDermott

Ben McDermott has been in fine form all year, albeit in white-ball formats. McDermott has started the new domestic season with 141 runs in two Marsh One-Day Cup matches. Given his experience and the conditions, McDermott should be a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team.

Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne is perhaps Queensland's best asset given his batting potential and utility as a handy leg-spinner. Labuschagne averages 54.02 in Test cricket and has 13 wickets to his name as well. Given his recent form, he should be a viable captaincy option for your QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Caleb Jewell 161 runs in 2 Marsh Cup matches Jordan Silk 514 runs in 7 innings Marnus Labuschagne 507 runs in 6 matches Mark Steketee 32 wickets in 6 matches Sam Rainbird 19 wickets in 3 matches

QUN vs TAS match expert tips (Sheffield Shield 2022-23)

Mark Steketee is a talented bowler who had a great Sheffield Shield campaign last time around, picking up 32 wickets in six matches. He averaged 17.91 with the ball, impressing with the new ball and as a first-change bowler. With Steketee headlining the attack, he should be a game-changing selection in your QUN vs TAS Dream11 prediction team.

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott (c), Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Usman Khawaja, James Bazley, Marnus Labuschagne (vc), Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Beau Webster

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Sam Rainbird, Mark Steketee

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

QUN vs TAS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Usman Khawaja (c), Jordan Silk, Marnus Labuschagne, Caleb Jewell

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Beau Webster (vc)

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle

