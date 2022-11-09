QUN vs VCT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022-23 Match 10

Queensland (QUN) will take on Victoria (VCT) in the 10th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 on Thursday, November 10.

The match will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the QUN vs VCT Dream11 prediction for today's Sheffield Shield 2022-23 game.

Victoria are yet to win a game in this tournament. They have drawn all three of their previous games against South Australia, Western Australia, and Tasmania.

Meanwhile, Queensland won their first match against Tasmania before drawing with South Wales. Both teams will be desperate to turn things around in Thursday's clash, as both are loaded with well-known stars.

QUN vs VCT, Match Details

The 10th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between Queensland and Victoria will be played on November 10 at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5:30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QUN vs VCT, Sheffield Shield 2022-23

Date & Time: November 10, 2022, 5:30 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

QUN vs VCT, Pitch Report

The pitch at Allan Border Field assists pacers and batters. Fans can expect first innings scores of 340 or above on this surface. It will be an interesting contest between bat and ball.

The bounce is going to be true and batters might enjoy the ball coming onto the bat as well. The team winning the toss would like to field first on this wicket.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st innings score: 287

Average 2nd innings score: 274

QUN vs VCT Probable Playing XIs

Queensland injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Queensland Probable Playing XI

Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Jack Clayton, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson.

Victoria injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Victoria Probable Playing XI

Marcus Harris, Travis Dean, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Peter Handscomb (c), Nic Maddinson, Matthew Short, Sam Harper (wk), Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Scott Boland, Cameron McClure.

Today’s QUN vs VCT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Peter Handscomb (3 matches, 518 runs, AVG: 172.66)

Handscomb has been in decent touch with the bat. The right-handed wicket-keeper batter has garnered 518 runs in three matches. He is an absolute multiplier pick for today's game.

Top Batter Pick

Marcus Harris (3 matches, 287 runs)

Harris is a left-handed batter who has played a key role for his team so far at the top of the order. As per our QUN vs VCT Dream11 Prediction team, he is a must-have player for your fantasy cricket team. Harris has scored 287 runs at an average of 57.40 in this tournament so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Michael Neser (3 matches, 204 runs, 15 wickets)

Neser is a top-experienced all-rounder who is capable of winning games single-handedly. He has amassed 204 runs at an average of 511.00 while picking up 15 wickets in just three games. That makes him a multiplier pick for your fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Steketee (3 matches, 17 wickets)

Mark Steketee is in top form with the ball and is the leading wicket-taker for Queensland. He has taken 17 wickets at an excellent average of 16.29 in three matches.

QUN vs VCT match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Swepson

Swepson is a talented leg-break bowler who has been in excellent form in recent years for his side. He has picked up eight wickets at an average of 25.25 in two games and is a must-have in your QUN vs VCT Dream11 fantasy team.

Sam Harper

Harper is an experienced batter with excellent keeping skills for his side. He has scored 186 runs at an average of 93.00 in three games, making him an excellent pick for your QUN vs VCT Dream11 Fantasy team.

Five must-picks with player stats for QUN vs VCT Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Usman Khawaja 181 runs in 3 games Sam Harper 186 runs in 3 games Matt Renshaw 242 runs in 3 games Gurinder Sandhu Ten wickets in 3 games Scott Boland Seven wickets in 2 games

QUN vs VCT Match Expert Tips, 10th match

Given that the pitch is expected to support batters, it is advisable to pick Matt Renshaw, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, Nic Maddinson, and Matthew Short in multiple fantasy teams who are technically strong and in fine form.

QUN vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team, 10th match, Head-To-Head League

QUN vs VCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb (vc).

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne.

All-Rounders: Matthew Short, Michael Neser (c).

Bowlers: Mitchell Perry, Scott Boland, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee.

QUN vs VCT Dream11 Prediction Team, 10th match, Grand League

QUN vs VCT Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb.

Batters: Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns, Marcus Harris (vc), Marnus Labuschagne (c).

All-Rounders: Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Fergus O'Neill.

Bowlers: Mitchell Perry, Mitchell Swepson, Mark Steketee.

Poll : 0 votes