QUN vs WAU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Sheffield Shield 2022-23 Match 18

Queensland (QUN) will take on Western Australia (WAU) in match number 18 of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday, December 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUN vs WAU Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Queensland have been in good form in the ongoing competition. They’ve had two wins and as many draws apart from their sole loss against Western Australia, which has seen them jump to second spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, Western Australia look like the team to beat this season and are soaring high at the top of the points tally. They have four wins from five matches and are on a three-match winning streak as well.

QUN vs WAU, Match Details

The 18th match of the Sheffield Shield 2022-23 between Queensland and Western Australia will be played on December 1, 2022, at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QUN vs WAU

Date & Time: December 1st 2022, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

Pitch Report

This is the first red-ball game of the season at The Gabba in Brisbane. The 22-yard surface usually has a lot of carry and bounce. There could be some movement for the fast bowlers as well. Overall, the pacers are likely to dominate while the batters might enjoy the ball coming onto the bat nicely.

QUN vs WAU Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Queensland: W, W, W, D, W

Western Australia: D, W, L, D, W

QUN vs WAU Probable Playing 11 today

Queensland Team News

Marnus Labuschagne and skipper Usman Khawaja are with the Australian Test side and are unavailable for this game. The likes of Matthew Renshaw, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, and Mitchell Swepson return for this clash after their outing for the Prime Ministers XI.

Queensland Probable Playing XI: Matthew Renshaw, Joe Burns, Bryce Street, Jack Clayton, Sam Truloff, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Michael Neser, Gurinder Sandhu, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, and Mitchell Swepson.

Western Australia Team News

Ashton Agar, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Lance Morris, and Joel Paris come into the squad, while the likes of Cam Gannon, David Moody, Corey Rocchiccioli, and D’Arcy Short have been left out.

Western Australia Probable Playing XI: Sam Whiteman (c), Cameron Bancroft, Teague Wyllie, Hilton Cartwright, Aaron Hardie, Josh Philippe, Josh Inglis (wk), Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Joel Paris, and Lance Morris.

Today’s QUN vs WAU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Cameron Bancroft (5 matches, 319 runs)

Cameron Bancroft seems to be in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 319 runs while averaging 35.44. He has hit a couple of hundreds as well.

Top Batter Pick

Joe Burns (5 matches, 238 runs)

Joe Burns has been batting well. The Queensland top-order batter has scored 238 runs at an average of 39.66. He has recorded a couple of half-centuries.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aaron Hardie (4 matches, 147 runs, 7 wickets)

Aaron Hardie can be pretty effective with both bat and ball. The Western Australian all-rounder has scored 147 runs and has seven wickets to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Lance Morris (4 matches, 22 wickets)

Lance Morris is the leading wicket-taker for Western Australia in this tournament and he has picked up 22 wickets in four games. He averages 18.81 and strikes once every 31 deliveries.

QUN vs WAU match captain and vice-captain choices

Michael Neser (4 matches, 235 runs, 23 wickets)

Michael Neser has been magnificent with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 235 runs and has picked up 23 scalps with the ball.

Sam Whiteman (5 matches, 345 runs)

Sam Whiteman is in top batting form. The Western Australia captain has amassed 345 runs at an average of 43.12 which includes one ton (193) and one fifty.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUN vs WAU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Michael Neser 235 runs & 23 wickets in 4 matches Sam Whiteman 345 runs in 5 matches Lance Morris 22 wickets in 4 matches Aaron Hardie 147 runs & 7 wickets in 4 matches Joe Burns 238 runs in 5 matches

QUN vs WAU match expert tips

With the pitch expected to favor pace and bounce, fast bowlers from both sides will be the key. Thus, the likes of Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, and Lance Morris will be the ones to watch out for.

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Queensland vs Western Australia - Sheffield Shield 2022-23.

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Joe Burns, Hilton Cartwright, Sam Whiteman

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Joel Paris, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris

QUN vs WAU Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Queensland vs Western Australia - Sheffield Shield 2022-23.

Wicketkeeper: Cameron Bancroft

Batters: Joe Burns, Sam Whiteman, Matthew Renshaw

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Ashton Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Lance Morris

