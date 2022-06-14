QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Final

Queens Women and Angels Women (QUN-W vs ANG-W) lock horns in the final of the Byju's Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022 on Wednesday, June 15. The Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is the venue for the title clash.

Queens Women are the most consistent team in the tournament. They have managed to win five out of their six matches and finished at the top of the table with ten points. After defeat in their first match, they are unbeaten with five wins in a row.

Queens Women come into the final high on confidence with a six-run victory over Princess Women in their final league stage match. They will certainly want to carry on their unbeaten run and lift the trophy with another win here.

Angels Women, on the other hand, finished second in the points table. With four wins and eight points from six matches, they are the second-best side in the tournament so far. Going into the final, they have won two consecutive games and come in with positive momentum.

With a seven-wicket win over Diamonds Women in their final league game, Angels Women sealed their spot in the final. If they are to beat Queens Women, they will have to put their best foot forward in this all-important clash.

QUN-W vs ANG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

QUN-W

Gautami Naik, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Heena Hotchandani (c), Johnstephy Elumalai, Sri Lakshmi, Abhilasha Patil, Pooja Sarvanan, Soundharya Arumugam, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Usha S, Reena Thirugnanam.

ANG-W

Shilpa Sahu, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Payal Balmik, Honey Yadav, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Janaki Ramasamy (c), Likhitha Vilveetil, Rubavathi Gubendiran, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Swetha Kandasamy.

Match Details

Match: QUN-W vs ANG-W, Final, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022.

Date & Time: June 15, 2022, Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The nature of the pitch at this venue is balanced. Both batters and bowlers can be expected to benefit from the surface. Spinners, in particular, are expected to make an impact as they have done so far this season. Batters need to spend enough time at the crease to play their shots.

Any total in excess of 80 runs will be tough to chase down. Batting first should be the way to go ahead after winning the toss.

Today’s QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnstephy Elumalai, the wicketkeeper-batter from Queens Women, will be keen to contribute with the willow in the final. She has also been effective with the gloves behind the wickets, which makes her a key pick for this game.

Batters

Rupashree Selvaperumal of Angels Women has scored 41 runs so far. She scored an unbeaten 9-ball 14 in the last game, at a strike-rate 155.6. Hence, she has the ability to score quick runs at the backend of the innings. Rupashree is expected to make a vital contribution with the bat once again.

All-rounders

Gautami Naik of Queens Women has been in top form throughout the tournament. She has scored 118 runs from six matches and struck an unbeaten 15-ball 30 in the previous game as well.

Moreover, Naik has picked up seven wickets in the tournament and is equally capable with the ball in hand. That said, she is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team given her all-round abilities and consistent performances.

Shilpa Sahu, the all-rounder from Angels Women, has carried out a similar role for her side. She has piled on 161 runs from six matches, giving Angels Women good starts at the top more often than not. She has made some useful contributions with the ball as well and is capable of fetching valuable fantasy points.

Bowlers

Payal Balmik from Angels Women has been the top bowler for her side so far. Balmik has scalped seven wickets from six matches and has consistently been amongst the wickets. She is expected to carry on her performance with the ball if Angels Women are to win the title.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Gautami Naik (Queens Women) - 470 points

Shilpa Sahu (Angels Women) - 398 points

Heena Hotchandini (Queens Women) - 373 points

Gokulnandhini Murugesan (Angels Women) - 243 points

Payal Balmik (Angels Women) - 337 points

Important stats for QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Gautami Naik (QUN-W) - 118 runs and seven wickets

Shilpa Sahu (ANG-W) - 161 runs with the willow and three wickets

Payal Balmik (ANG-W) – Seven wickets

QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnstephy Elumalai, Sri Lakshmi, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rupashree Selvaperumal, Gautami Naik, Abhilasha Patil, Shilpa Sahu, Heena Hotchandini, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Payal Balmik

Captain: Gautami Naik. Vice-captain: Shilpa Sahu

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnstephy Elumalai, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Rupashree Selvaperumal, Shweta Kandasamy, Gautami Naik, Abhilasha Patil, Shilpa Sahu, Heena Hotchandini, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Payal Balmik

Captain: Shilpa Sahu. Vice-captain: Heena Hotchandini.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far