QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 7

Queens Women (QUN-W) are up against Angels Women (ANG-W) in Match 7 of the Pondicherry Women’s T10 on Sunday, June 12. The Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host this contest.

Queens have played three matches in the tournament so far. They have two wins and are at the top of the table as well. While they lost their opening game of the tournament, they have bounced back with consecutive wins against Diamonds Women and Princess Women. Queens will now be eager to carry on the momentum and make it a hat-trick of victories.

Angels have also managed to win two out of their three matches. They started off with a win against Queens. However, they suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Princess in the next game.

They made a strong comeback against Diamonds Women in their last match, beating them by eight runs. Their previous win against Queens will give them some confidence as they aim to record two wins in a row.

QUN-W vs ANG-W Probable Playing 11 Today

QUN-W

Gautami Naik, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Heena Hotchandani (c), Johnstephy Elumalai, Sri Lakshmi, Abhilasha Patil, Pooja Sarvanan, Soundharya Arumugam, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Usha S, Betha Raghavika.

ANG-W

Shilpa Sahu, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Rupashri Selvaperumal, Payal Balmik, Honey Yadav, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Janaki Ramasamy (c), Likhitha Vilveetil, Rubavathi Gubendiran, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Swetha Kandasamy.

Match Details

Match: QUN-W vs ANG-W, 7th Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022.

Date & Time: June 12, 2022, Sunday, 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The nature of the pitch at this venue is balanced. Both batters and bowlers can be expected to benefit from the surface. Spinners, in particular, are expected to make an impact as they have done so far this season.

Any total in excess of 80 runs will be tough to chase down.

Today’s QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnstephy Elumalai, the wicket-keeper batter from Queens Women, can make some key contributions with the bat. She has also been effective behind the wickets, which makes her a key pick for this game.

Batters

Rupashree Selvaperumal of Angels Women has scored 22 runs from two innings so far. She hasn’t been at her best in the tournament but you can expect her to come good with the willow and score some crucial runs for her side in this clash.

All-rounders

Shilpa Sahu of Angels Women has notched up 74 runs from three innings and has been the most consistent performer for her side so far in the competition. She has also been economical with the ball and can pick up some important wickets, which means she can fetch a lot of fantasy points with both bat and ball.

Gautami Naik is another key all-rounder from Queens Women. She has scored 44 runs with the willow and has picked up two wickets with the ball so far. Naik is expected to make valuable contributions with both the bat and ball once again.

Bowlers

Payal Balmik of Angels Women has picked up plenty of fantasy points already in this edition of the Puducherry Women's T10. She has scored 38 runs and picked up four wickets from three innings so far.

Gokulnandhini Murugesan has picked up three wickets from as many innings. The Angels Women bowler has shown the ability to consistently bowl in tidy areas and has a knack of picking up important wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Heena Hotchandani (Queens Women) - 218 points.

Shilpa Sahu (Angels Women) - 144 points.

Gautami Naik (Queens Women) - 152 points.

Payal Balmik (Angels Women) - 197 points.

Gokulnandhini Murugesan (Angels Women) - 105 points.

Important stats for QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Shilpa Sahu (ANG-W) - 74 runs.

Payal Balmik (ANG-W) - 38 runs and four wickets.

Heena Hotchandani (QUN-W) - 93 runs and two wickets.

QUN-W vs ANG-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnstephy Elumalai, Rupashree Selvaperumal, Ramdas Sandhya Mounika, Shweta Kandasamy, Janaki Ramasamy, Gautami Naik, Shilpa Sahu, Heena Hotchandini, Soundharya Arumugam, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Payal Balmik.

Captain: Shilpa Sahu | Vice-captain: Gautami Naik.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rubavathi Gubendiran, Rupashree Selvaperumal. Shweta Kandasamy, Sri Lakshmi, Janaki Ramasamy, Shilpa Sahu, Gautami Naik, Payal Balmik, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Soundharya Arumugam, Heena Hotchandini.

Captain: Shilpa Sahu | Vice-captain: Heena Hotchandini.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far