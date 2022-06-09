QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Byju's Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 3

Queens Women clash against Diamonds Women in the third match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Friday, June 10.

Queens Women did not have the ideal start as they lost their opening game against Angels Women. Despite an impressive unbeaten 43 from Abhilasha Patil, they could only manage to get to 89/2 from their ten overs after batting first.

Angels Women comfortably scaled the target down, knocking the runs off in 9.1 overs with seven wickets to spare. It was a lackluster performance from Queens Women with both bat and ball. They will be keen to redeem themselves.

Diamonds Women, on the other hand, started with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory against Princess Women. They managed to restrict Princess Women to just 74/6 before their batters made light work of the chase.

Poonam Khemnar remained unbeaten on 45 from just 22 deliveries as they romped home in just 7.5 overs to complete a comfortable run-chase. Diamond Women will look to make it consecutive wins in this clash.

QUN-Q vs DIA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Queens Women

Gautami Naik, Abhilasha Patil, Heena Hotchandani (c), Sri Lakshmi P, Pooja Sarvanan, Johnstephly Elumalai (wk), Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Soundharya Arumugam, Betha Raghavika, Hema Sri Aravamuthan.

Diamond Women

Yuvashree Karthikeyan (c), Poonam Khemnar, Rohini Mane, Aafiya Khan (wk), Arthika Velmurugan, Lella Tejaswini, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Arunadevi Sekar, Ajini PS, Anjana B, Uma Venkatesh.

Match Details

QUN-W vs DIA-W, 2nd Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022

Date & Time: June 10, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is a balanced one in nature. Both batters and bowlers will be aided off the surface. Batters need to spend time in the middle before they can play their strokes.

Both pacers and spinners will have a key role to play with the ball. Any total of around the 100-mark should be a challenging one.

Today's QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Johnstephy Elumalai from Queens Women is the wicketkeeper-batter in focus. She can bat anywhere in the top and middle order, being a flexible option and can also contribute from behind the stumps as well.

While she did not get an opportunity to bat in the opening game, she will be keen to do well here.

Batters

Poonam Khemnar showed her skills with the bat for Diamonds Women in their opening game. She blasted an unbeaten 22-ball 45, striking at 204.5 at the top of the order. Poonam is expected to repeat her heroics in this clash as well.

All-rounders

Reena Thirugnanam is an experienced campaigner having played for Pondicherry Women U-23 and Pondicherry Women. She returned with figures of 1/8 from two overs in the first game. She did not get an opportunity to bat but is a handy choice with the willow as well.

Heena Hotchandani, skipper of Queens Women, is a valuable player for her all-round skills. She will have to lead from the front with both bat and ball.

Bowlers

Lella Tejaswini impressed with the ball in the first game for Diamonds Women. Although she just bowled an over, she picked up a couple of wickets and was extremely effective.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Johnstephy Elumalai (QUN-W): 28 Points

Poonam Khemnar (DIA-W): 81 Points

Abhilasha Patil (QUN-W): 64 Points

Reena Thirugnanam (QUN-W): 35 Points

Lella Tejaswini- (DIA-W): 76 Points

Important stats for QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Poonam Khemnar: 1385 runs and 52 wickets

Abhilasha Patil: 405 runs and 60 wickets

Reena Thirgunanam: 10 runs and 4 wickets

Lella Tejaswini: 2 wickets

QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aafiya Khan, Johnstephy Elumalai, Pooja Saravanan, Arunadevi Sekar, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Abhilasha Patil, Poonam Khemnar, Soundharya Arumugam, Heena Hotchandani, Lella Tejaswini.

Captain: Poonam Khemnar. Vice-captain: Abhilasha Patil

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnstephy Elumalai, Aafiya Khan, Pooja Sarvanan, B Raghavika, Srimeera Chandrasekaran, G Naik, Reena Thirugnanam, Poonam Khemnar, Soundharya Arumugam, Heena Hotchandani, Lella Tejaswini.

Captain: Poonam Khemnar. Vice-captain: Heena Hotchandani.

