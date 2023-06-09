Queens Women vs Diamonds Women - Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry Women T10 2023

Queens Women will take on Diamonds Women in match number 9 of the Pondicherry Women T10 2023 at the CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry on Saturday, June 10.

Both Queens Women and Diamonds Women have had an inconsistent run in this tournament. Both teams have two wins and as many losses. They are both coming off narrow defeats from their respective last games. Queens Women fell one run short while chasing 83 against Angels Women while Diamonds Women lost to Princess Women in the final over while defending 88.

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for this game.

QUN-W vs DIA-W, Match Details

The ninth match of the Pondicherry Women T10 2023 between Queens Women and Diamonds Women will be played on June 10, 2023, at CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QUN-W vs DIA-W

Date & Time: June 10, 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The track at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry has been in good one to bat on. Teams have got big scores consistently and some of them have been chased down as well. The spinners have had some success at this ground in this tournament.

QUN-W vs DIA-W Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Queens Women: L, W, L, W

Diamonds Women: L, L, W, W

QUN-W vs DIA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Queens Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Queens Women Probable Playing XI: Shivi Pandey, Rinki Rajak, Likhitha VG, Sonal Patil, Amruta Satsangi, Varsha Choudhary, Priyanka Kaushal, Rebecca Arul, SherlyRani Baburaj B, Sivasankari Ramasamy (wk), Dirisha S, Sushmitha Raja

Diamonds Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Diamonds Women Probable Playing XI: Gautami Naik, Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Aashna Patidar, Yashi Premkumar Pandey, Betha Raghavika (wk), Anjana B, Srimeera CC Chandrasekaran, Vedhavarsha S, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Salonee Dangore, Akshaya Bharathwaz V

Today’s QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick - Sivasankari Ramasamy

Sivasankari Ramasamy has been good behind the stumps. She has collected points from catches and stumpings in almost every game.

Top Batter Pick - Rinki Rajak

Rinki Rajak has batted nicely in this league. She has accumulated 60 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 150.00.

Top All-rounder Pick - Varsha Choudhary

Varsha Choudhary has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. In four matches, she has got 39 runs at a strike rate of 130 and she has taken two scalps at an economy of 8.00.

Top Bowler Pick - Priyanka Kaushal

Priyanka Kaushal has bowled very well in this tournament. In four matches, she has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 6.75. She has also scored 32 runs with the bat.

QUN-W vs DIA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Gautami Naik (4 matches, 98 runs, 1 wicket)

Gautami Naik has been batting well in this competition. She has scored 98 runs at a strike rate of 150.77. She has also chipped in with one wicket with the ball.

Sonal Patil (4 matches, 53 runs, 4 wickets)

Sonal Patil has been effective with both bat and ball. She has scored 53 runs while striking at 120.45. She has taken four wickets at an economy rate of 5.88.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Gautami Naik 98 runs & 1 wicket in 4 matches Priyanka Kaushal 32 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Sonal Patil 53 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Varsha Choudhary 39 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Rinki Rajak 60 runs in 4 matches

QUN-W vs DIA-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. The likes of Gautami Naik, Sonal Patil, Srimeera CC Chandrasekaran, Amruta Satsangi, and Varsha Choudhary will be the ones to watch out for.

QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Queens Women vs Diamonds Women - Pondicherry Women T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Betha Raghavika, Sivasankari Ramasamy

Batters: Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Rinki Rajak

All-rounders: Gautami Naik, Sonal Patil, Srimeera CC Chandrasekaran, Amruta Satsangi, Varsha Choudhary

Bowlers: Salonee Dangore, Priyanka Kaushal

QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Queens Women vs Diamonds Women - Pondicherry Women T10 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Sivasankari Ramasamy

Batters: Kavisha Elayaperumal C, Rebecca Arul, Rinki Rajak, Yashi Premkumar Pandey

All-rounders: Gautami Naik, Sonal Patil, Amruta Satsangi, Varsha Choudhary

Bowlers: Salonee Dangore, Priyanka Kaushal

Poll : 0 votes