QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T20 2023, Match 7

The Queens Women (QUN-W) will take on the Diamonds Women (DIA-W) in the seventh Match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 2023 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Pondicheri on Thursday, July 20. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Queens Women have lost two of their three matches so far in the tournament. They are currently in the third spot in the points table and will be looking to win this match in order to rise through it.

The Diamonds, on the other hand, have won two of their three matches and are currently in the second spot in the points table. They will look to take the top spot in the points table with a win in this match.

QUN-W vs DIA-W Match Details

The seventh Match of the Pondicherry Women's T20 2023 will be played on July 20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The match will commence at 9.30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QUN-W vs DIA-W, Match 7, Pondicherry Women's T20 2023

Date and Time: July 20, 2023, Thursday; 9.30 am IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Ground 3, Pondicherry

QUN-W vs DIA-W Probable Playing XIs

QUN-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

QUN-W Probable Playing XIs

S Mishra, R Sandhya-Mounika, M Sathyam, A Sekar, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Sneka-S, Srimeera-C, P Veerkar, D Murugadass, and A Bharatwaz V

DIA-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

DIA-W Probable Playing XI

B Raghavika, Y Karthikeyan, D Sivaraman, Yashi Premkumar Pandey, T Basabnis, A Satsangi Saran, Reena Thiruganam-S, L Tejaswini, D Shanmugam, J Kadari, and A Kumaresan.

QUN-A vs DIA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - R Sandhya Mounika

R Sandhya Mounika has an average of 30.67 points in the tournament. She looks like the best pick from the category among the options available for this match.

Batter - Tamanna Nigam

Tamanna Nigam has been pretty consistent, especially in the last two matches. She has an average of 80.33 points in the tournament and is a must-pick for the match.

All-rounder - Nandhini Chandrasekharan

Nandhini Chandrasekharan has been pretty consistent with the ball in this tournament. In one of the matches, she also delivered with the bat and thus will be a very good pick for the match from this category, considering that she can give points in both innings of the match.

Bowler - Jyothi Kadari

Jyothi Kadari has been brilliant with the ball so far. She has also scored a few runs lower down the order. Thus Kadari looks like a very beneficial pick for this match.

QUN-W vs DIA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Jyothi Kadari

Jyothi Kadari has been brilliant with the ball in this tournament. She has also been useful with the bat when required. So, Kadari looks like a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Tamanna Nigam

Tammana Nigam's batting form has been pretty nice in the tournament. She is scoring runs consistently and looks like a very safe captain or vice-captain choice for the match.

Five Must-Picks for QUN-W vs DIA-W, Match 7

R Sandhya Mounika

Tamanna Nigam

T Hasanbis

N Chandrasekaran

Jyothi Kadari

QUN-W vs DIA-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch will favor the bowlers and run-scoring will be a bit difficult here. Bowlers and all-rounders who will be completing their quota of overs will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more fantasy tips, click here.

QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: R Sandhya Mounika

Batters: Tamanna Nigam, T Hasabnis, A Sekar, Yashi Premakumar Pandey

All-rounders: N Chandrasekaran, Srimeera-C

Bowlers: R Thiruganam-S, P Veerkar, Jyothi Kadari, A Bharatwaz-V

QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

QUN-W vs DIA-W Dream11 Prediction, Match 7, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: R Sandhya Mounika

Batters: Tamanna Nigam, T Hasabnis, A Sekar, Yashi Premakumar Pandey

All-rounders: N Chandrasekaran, Srimeera-C

Bowlers: R Thiruganam-S, P Veerkar, Jyothi Kadari, A Bharatwaz-V