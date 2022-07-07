QUN-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 9

Queens Women will lock horns with Lionesses Women (QUN-W vs LIO-W) in Match No.9 of the of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Friday, July 8. The Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry is the venue for this contest.

Queens Women have two wins and as many defeats from four games so far. After winning two consecutive games, they lost their previous game against Angels Women by eight wickets.

They will hope to return to winning ways in this contest.

Meanwhile, Lionesses Women have also played four matches but have managed to win just one game so far. They crashed to a heavy defeat against Princess Women in their previous game.

Lionesses Women continue to languish at the bottom of the table. Both teams will be desperate to win this match and it is a crucial fixture for them.

QUN-W vs LIO-W Probable Playing XIs

Lionesses Women

Sathya Gowri Sameera Yadav, Anjana B, Arthika Velmurugan, Arunadevi Sekar, Lella Tejaswini, Prasanna Mohanraj, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Uma Venkatesan, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Dirisha S, Selvarani Velayuthama.

Queens Women

Roshini Rajasekaran, Nandhini Chandrasekaran (C), Rupashri Selvaperumal, Sri Lakshmi P, Lathika Babau, Soundharya Arumugam, Pooja Saravanan, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Usha S, Betha Raghavika, Reena Thirugnanam.

Match Details

QUN-W vs LIO-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 9

Date & Time: July 8, 2022; 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Pondicherry.

Pitch Report

The pitch at this venue is balanced and both the batters and bowlers will have an equal say in the game. Spinners will have an important part to play with assistance off the surface.

Fans can expect another interesting battle between bat and ball.

Today's QUN-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sivasankari Ramasamy is a wicketkeeper-batter from Lionesses Women. She is a decent pick behind the stumps and is expected to make some vital contributions in the middle order should the need arise.

Batters

Nandhini Chandrasekaran, skipper of Queens Women, is a handy batter. She can make some valuable contributions with the bat. Nandhini has gotten starts and will be keen to convert them into better performances in this match.

She can also bowl some vital overs for her side if needed, making her a valuable addition.

All-rounders

Roshini Rajasekaran from Queens Women has performed well with the bat so far. She has scored 82 runs in the tournament from four matches. Roshini is handy with the ball as well and can chip in with some important overs when needed.

She is a must-pick for your Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Uma Venkatesan has been a key performer with the ball for Lionesses Women. She has grabbed five wickets from four matches and has the ability to provide the side with crucial breakthroughs.

Uma is another top inclusion for this match.

Five best players to pick in QUN-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Roshini Rajasekaran (Queens Women)

Nandhini Chandrasekaran (Queens Women)

Uma Venkatesan (Lionesses Women)

Sathiabama Zayasankar (Lionesses Women)

Arunadevi Sekar (Lionesses Women)

Key stats for QUN-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Roshini Rajasekaran: 82 runs and one wicket

Reena Thirgnanam: 86 runs and seven wickets

Sathiabama Zayasankar: Six wickets

Uma Venkatesan: Five wickets

QUN-W vs LIO-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sivasankari Ramasamy, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Anjana B, Pooja Saravanan, Roshini Rajasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Arunadevi Sekar, Sri Lakshmi P, Soundharya Arumugam, Sathiabama Zayasankar, Uma Venkatesh

Captain: Roshini Rajasekaran Vice-captain: Nandhini Chandrasekaran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sivasankari Ramasamy, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Pooja Saravanan, M Prasanna, Roshini Rajasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Arunadevi Sekar, Arthika Velmurugan. Uma Venkatesh, Soundharya Arumugam, Sathiabama Zayasankar

Captain: Nandhini Chandrasekaran Vice-captain: Reena Thirugnanam.

