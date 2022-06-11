QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 6

Queens Women and Princess Women will lock horns in the sixth match of Byju’s Pondicherry Women’s T10 at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Saturday, June 11.

Queens Women started the tournament with a seven-wicket loss to Angels Women. But they were quick enough to bounce back against Diamonds Women, whom they defeated by seven runs in their second encounter. They will be eager to continue their winning run in the next game.

Meanwhile, Princess Women also had a similar fate as they lost their first encounter against the Diamonds Women by nine wickets, and later on, defeated Angels Women by nine wickets. They need to continue their momentum by putting up collective efforts in all three departments.

QUN-W vs PRI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

QUN-W

Heena Hotchandani(c), Johnstephy Elumalai(wk), Gautami Naik, Sri Lakshmi P, Abhilasha Patil, Pooja Saravanan, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Reena Thirugnanam, Soundharya Arumugam, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Usha S

PRI-W

Ramya M Latha(c)(wk), Jaai Dewannavar, Shreedevi Rathord, Sonal Patil, B V V Niharika, Abirame Ramamurthy, Radhika Pandian, Sherly Rani Bonro, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Sagarikka SK

Match Details

Match: QUN-W vs PRI-W, 6th Match, Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022.

Date & Time: June 11, 2022, Saturday, 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The surface has been assisting batters and bowlers in the initial few overs. But as the innings progresses, we can expect slow and spin bowlers to make an impact. Any score above 90 would be tough for the chasing side.

Today’s QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ramya M Latha, the keeper-batter of Princess Women, has scored 11 runs so far in two innings. She has given a lot of valuable points from behind the wickets, which makes her a valuable pick.

Batters

Sri Lakshmi P of Queens Women's side hasn't had a good time so far with the willow in this tournament. You can expect her to use her experience and put up a good show in the upcoming encounter.

All-rounders

Jaai Dewannavar of Princess Women has scored 69 runs in two innings so far in this edition of the competition. We can trust her to bring a lot of fantasy points with both the willow and the ball in hand.

Queens Women's all-rounder Gautami Naik has scored 21 runs with the willow and has picked up one wicket with the ball in hand. She can contribute well in both the batting and bowling departments.

Bowlers

Heena Hotchandani, the Queens Women's team bowler, has collected the most number of fantasy points so far in this edition. She has scored 56 runs and picked up one wicket in two innings.

Queens Women's bowler Soundharya Arumugam has picked up two wickets from two innings. She can bowl tight lines and lengths to pick up timely wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Heena Hotchandani (QUN-W) - 128 Points

Jaai Dewannavar (PRI-W) - 103 Points

Gautami Naik (QUN-W) - 77 Points

Reena Thirugnanam (QUN-W) - 74 Points

Soundharya Arumugam (QUN-W) - 68 Points

Important stats for QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Heena Hotchandani (QUN-W) - 56 runs and one wicket.

Jaai Dewannavar (PRI-W) - 69 runs with the willow.

Gautami Naik (QUN-W) - 21 runs and one wicket.

QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women’s T10 2022)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramya M Latha, B V V Niharika, Pooja Saravanan, Sri Lakshmi P, Gautami Naik, Reena Thirugnanam, Sonal Patil, Jaai Dewannavar, Heena Hotchandani, Soundharya Arumugam, Nandhini Chandrasekaran

Captain: Heena Hotchandani| Vice Captain: Gautami Naik

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnstephy Elumalai, B V V Niharika, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Sri Lakshmi P, Gautami Naik, Reena Thirugnanam, Jaai Dewannavar, Radhika Pandian, Heena Hotchandani, Soundharya Arumugam, Abirame Ramamurthy

Captain: Jaai Dewannavar | Vice Captain: Reena Thirugnanam

