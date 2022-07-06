QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Women’s T10, Match 5

Queens Women will take on Princess Women (QUN-W vs PRI-W) in the fifth match of the Pondicherry Women's T10 on Wednesday, July 6. The match will be played at the Pondicherry Siechem Ground in Pondicherry.

Queens Women faced defeat in their opening game against Angels Women, losing the match by 11 runs. In their next match against Lionesses Women, they changed their fortunes with a convincing 29-run win. Queens Women will look to continue their winning run.

Princess Women, on the other hand, lost their first match against Lionesses Women. However, they bounced back to register a comprehensive seven-wicket victory against Angels Women in their second fixture. Princess Women have put up a good all-round showing and will be keen to carry forward the same form in this clash.

QUN-W vs PRI-W Probable Playing XIs

Queens Women

Roshini Rajasekaran, Nandhini Chandrasekaran (C), Rupashri Selvaperumal, Sri Lakshmi P, Johnstephy Elumalai (WK), Soundharya Arumugam, Pooja Saravanan, Hema Sri Aravamuthan, Usha S, Lathika Babau, Reena Thirugnanam

Princess Women

Radhika Pandian, Sonal Patil, Ramya M Latha (C), Likhitha Vilveetil, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Kanimozhi Karunanithi, Abirame Ramamurthy, Sushmitha Raja, Nithya N, Gokulnandhinir Murugesan, Priyanka Kamaraj

Match Details

QUN-W vs PRI-W, Pondicherry Women's T10, Match 5

Date & Time: July 6, 2022; 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Pondicherry Siechem Ground, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Pondicherry Siechem Ground is balanced in nature. Batters can play their shots and bowlers will also find assistance off the surface. Spinners will continue to play an important role. The average first innings total is 70.

Today's QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ramya M. Latha is a wicketkeeper-batter from Princess Women. The skipper of the team can make vital contributions with the bat when needed. She scored 13 valuable runs in their successful run-chase in the previous match and is a key member of the squad.

Batter

Radhika Pandian was impressive in the previous match. Opening the batting, she scored an unbeaten 28 to guide Princess Women to a seven-wicket victory. Radhika is also a handy bowler and can give the side a couple of crucial overs, making her a must-pick in your Dream11 fantasy side for QUN-W vs PRI-W.

All-rounder

Sonal Patil is a top all-rounder. She has scored 28 runs from two matches with a top score of 27. Sonal also picked up a couple of wickets in the last match. She can contribute with both the bat and the ball, which makes her another solid pick for this contest.

Bowler

Soudharya Arumugam is the leading wicket-taker for Queens Women in this tournament so far. She has picked up three wickets from two matches and helped Queens Women win their previous game with figures of 2/9. Soudharya Arumugam is expected to come good with the ball once again.

Five best players to pick in QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Ramya M. Latha (Princess Women)

Radhika Pandian (Princess Women)

Roshini Rajasekaran (Queens Women)

Reena Thirugnanam (Queens Women)

Soundharya Arumugam (Queens Women)

Key stats for QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

(Includes Stats from Previous Edition)

Roshini Rajasekaran: 32 runs and one wicket

Radhika Pandian: 64 runs and two wickets

Reena Thirugnanam: 63 runs and four wickets

Soundharya Arumugam: Eight wickets

QUN-W vs PRI-W Dream11 Prediction (Pondicherry Women's T10)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ramya M Latha, Radhika Pandian, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Sonal Patil, Roshini Rajasekaran, Sri Lakshmi, Reena Thirugnanam, Soundharya Arumugam, Abirame Ramamurthy, Kanimozhi Karunanithi

Captain: Sonal Patil Vice-captain: Radhika Pandian

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ramya M Latha, Radhika Pandian, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Dhanushree Sivaraman, Sonal Patil, Roshini Rajasekaran, Sri Lakshmi, Gokulnandhini Murugesan, Soundharya Arumugam, Abirame Ramamurthy, Hema Sri Aravamuthan

Captain: Sonal Patil Vice-captain: Roshini Rajasekaran

