QUN-W vs WF-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Women’s National Cricket League Dream11 T20 Match – March 1st, 2021

Queensland Fire Women will take on Western Fury Women in the 17th match of the Women’s National Cricket League.
Having played three matches so far, Queensland Women have managed to win just a single game. That victory came in their most recent encounter against Western Fury Women.
Queensland Women emerged victorious by a margin of nine wickets and will look to repeat the performance when they take on the same opponents.
Western Fury Women, on the other hand, are winless in the league so far. In three matches so far, they haven’t seen the sight of victory.
The side had to suffer an embarrassing loss at the hands of Queensland Women in their most recent encounter, and will be looking to exact revenge in this match.
Squads to choose from:
Queensland Fire Women
Jess Jonassen (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Voll
Western Fury Women
Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie
Predicted Playing 11
Queensland Fire Women
Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Holly Ferling
Western Fury Women
Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting (wk), Nicole Bolton, Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael, Ashlee King, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Sheldyn Cooper
Match Details
Match: Queensland Fire Women vs Western Fury Women, Match 17
Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Date and Time: March 1, 2021, 5:30 AM IST
Pitch Report
The track at Allan Border Field in Brisbane favors bowlers in this format of the game. It is suited to pacers and they can expect good swing and bounce from the surface.
Teams opting to bowl first have won the last five matches played here and the average first innings score is 171.
QUN-W vs WF-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Emma King, Piepa Cleary, Holly Ferling, Taneale Peschel
Captain: Nicole Bolton, Vice-Captain: Jess Jonassen
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Mikayla Hinkley, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Emma King, Holly Ferling, Taneale Peschel
Captain: Beth Mooney, Vice-Captain: Grace Harris