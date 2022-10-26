Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters - Dream11 Prediction

The Qurum Thunders will take on Bousher Busters in the first semi-final of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUT vs BOB Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Qurum Thunders had a decent run in the first round as they returned with four wins and a loss, finishing third in the points table. However, they have hit top form in this second round with a win-loss record of 4-1and have topped the points table. Meanwhile, the Bousher Busters have been inconsistent throughout this season. They won three and lost four in the first round while registering two wins and three losses in the second round.

QUT vs BOB, Match Details

The first semi-final match of the Oman D10 League 2022 between Qurum Thunders and Bousher Busters will be played on October 26, 2022 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 6 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QUT vs BOB

Date & Time: October 26, 2022, 6 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is usually a good one to bat on and teams have scored big. However, spinners usually do well at this venue and hence, they can get some assistance.

QUT vs BOB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Qurum Thunders: W, L, W, W, W

Bousher Busters: L, L, W, L, W

QUT vs BOB Probable Playing 11 today

Qurum Thunders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Qurum Thunders Probable Playing XI: Suraj Kumar (wk), Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud, Munis Ansari, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Samay Shrivastava

Bousher Busters Team News

No major injury concerns.

Bousher Busters Probable Playing XI: Abdul Rauf-I (wk), Azmat Ullah Qazi, Hammad Mirza, Shubo Pal, Sufyan Mehmood, Asif Khan-III, Aqil Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Fawad Ali-I, Kanishka Maduwantha, Bilal Muhammad Shah

Today’s QUT vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Abdul Rauf-I (12 matches, 231 runs)

Abdul Rauf-I seems to be batting nicely. The BOB wicket-keeper batter has mustered 231 runs while striking at 146.20.

Top Batter Pick

Jatinder Singh (12 matches, 228 runs)

Jatinder Singh has been in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 228 runs at a strike-rate of 158.33 in this tournament.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ayan Khan (10 matches, 79 runs, 11 wickets)

Ayan Khan has been expensive but he has been amongst the wickets. He has taken 11 wickets from 10 games and has got 79 runs in six outings at a strike-rate of 141.07.

Top Bowler Pick

Aqil Khan (12 matches, 13 wickets)

Aqil Khan has bowled superbly in this competition. He has returned with 13 wickets from 12 matches at an economy rate of 8.82.

QUT vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

Kashyapkumar Prajapati (11 matches, 267 runs)

Kashyapkumar Prajapati is in top form with the bat. He is the second-highest run-getter in the tournament and has amassed 267 runs at an average of 29.67. He has a strike-rate of 167.92.

Sufyan Mehmood (12 matches, 101 runs, 11 wickets)

Sufyan Mehmood has been effective with both bat and ball in this competition. He has picked up 11 scalps at an economy rate of 9.86. With the bat, he has made 101 runs while striking at 134.67.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Kashyapkumar Prajapati 267 runs in 11 matches Sufyan Mehmood 101 runs & 11 wickets in 12 matches Ayan Khan 79 runs & 11 wickets in 10 matches Aqil Khan 13 wickets in 12 matches Jatinder Singh 228 runs in 12 smatches

QUT vs BOB match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders and top-order batters. So batters like Abdul Rauf-I, Jatinder Singh and Kashyapkumar Prajapati, along with all-rounders like Sufyan Mehmood and Ayan Khan, could be the ones to watch out for.

QUT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Abdul Rauf-I

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Hammad Mirza

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Ayan Khan, Sandeep Goud

Bowlers: Bilal Muhammad Shah, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Aqil Khan

QUT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters - Oman D10 League 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Suraj Kumar, Abdul Rauf-I

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Hammad Mirza

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Ayan Khan, Asif Khan-III

Bowlers: Munis Ansari, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Aqil Khan

