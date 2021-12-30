QUT vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021, Match 21

Qurum Thunders (QUT) will take on Darsait Titans (DAT) in the 21st match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Qurum Thunders are currently at the top of the table with three wins, one loss and a no-result so far. Meanwhile, the Darsait Titans have been inconsistent, having won and lost two matches apiece.

QUT vs DAT Probable Playing 11 today

Qurum Thunders: Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), KashyapKumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Ayan Khan, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Sandeep Goud, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Darsait Titans: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khawar Ali, Chaminda Lakmal, Amanpreet Sirah, Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Nalinda Prasad, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Aswin Pandya

Match Details

QUT vs DAT, Oman D20 2021, Match 21

Date & Time: December 30th 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

Pitch Report

The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a good one to bat on. It will assist the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball.

Today’s QUT vs DAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adeel Ahmad Shafique is a handy customer with the bat and is a safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

KashyapKumar Prajapati has been in fine form with the bat, having amassed 192 runs in four Oman D20 innings.

All-rounders

Zeeshan Maqsood has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has returned with seven scalps and scored 113 runs.

Ayan Khan has got five wickets in addition to scoring 92 runs.

Bowler

Shoaib Khan smashed 66 in the last game while also returning with figures of 4/36. Overall, he has scored 170 runs and picked up five wickets in the Oman D20.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUT vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Shoaib Khan (QUT): 410 points

Zeeshan Maqsood (DAT): 386 points

Ayan Khan (QUT): 323 points

KashyapKumar Prajapati (QUT): 320 points

Sachin Kumar Jagra (DAT): 241 points

Important stats for QUT vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team

Shoaib Khan: 170 runs & 5 wickets

Ayan Khan: 92 runs & 5 wickets

KashyapKumar Prajapati: 192 runs

Zeeshan Maqsood: 113 runs & 7 wickets

Sachin Kumar Jagra: 37 runs & 6 wickets

QUT vs DAT Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Khurram Khan, Jatinder Singh, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Ayan Khan, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Shoaib Khan, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Yagnik Aswin Pandya

Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Ayan Khan.

Dream11 Team for Qurum Thunders vs Darsait Titans - Oman D20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Sultan Ahmed, Khurram Khan, Jatinder Singh, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Shoaib Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Ganesh Chandrashekhar

Captain: Shoaib Khan. Vice-captain: KashyapKumar Prajapati.

Edited by Samya Majumdar