QUT vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 2021, Match 21

Qurum Thunders (QUT) will take on Darsait Titans (DAT) in the 21st match of the Oman D20 2021 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground on Thursday.
Qurum Thunders are currently at the top of the table with three wins, one loss and a no-result so far. Meanwhile, the Darsait Titans have been inconsistent, having won and lost two matches apiece.
QUT vs DAT Probable Playing 11 today
Qurum Thunders: Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), KashyapKumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Ayan Khan, Bukkapatnam Siddharth, Shoaib Khan, Munis Ansari, Sandeep Goud, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar
Darsait Titans: Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Sultan Ahmed (wk), Khawar Ali, Chaminda Lakmal, Amanpreet Sirah, Khurram Khan, Lakpriya Ravindra mudunkothge, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Nalinda Prasad, Ubaid Ullah, Yagnik Aswin Pandya
Match Details
QUT vs DAT, Oman D20 2021, Match 21
Date & Time: December 30th 2021, 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Pitch Report
The surface at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a good one to bat on. It will assist the spinners and the pacers might get some movement with the new ball.
Today’s QUT vs DAT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Adeel Ahmad Shafique is a handy customer with the bat and is a safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
KashyapKumar Prajapati has been in fine form with the bat, having amassed 192 runs in four Oman D20 innings.
All-rounders
Zeeshan Maqsood has made a huge impact with both the bat and ball. He has returned with seven scalps and scored 113 runs.
Ayan Khan has got five wickets in addition to scoring 92 runs.
Bowler
Shoaib Khan smashed 66 in the last game while also returning with figures of 4/36. Overall, he has scored 170 runs and picked up five wickets in the Oman D20.
Top 5 best players to pick in QUT vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team
Shoaib Khan (QUT): 410 points
Zeeshan Maqsood (DAT): 386 points
Ayan Khan (QUT): 323 points
KashyapKumar Prajapati (QUT): 320 points
Sachin Kumar Jagra (DAT): 241 points
Important stats for QUT vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Team
Shoaib Khan: 170 runs & 5 wickets
Ayan Khan: 92 runs & 5 wickets
KashyapKumar Prajapati: 192 runs
Zeeshan Maqsood: 113 runs & 7 wickets
Sachin Kumar Jagra: 37 runs & 6 wickets
QUT vs DAT Dream 11 Prediction (Oman D20 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Khurram Khan, Jatinder Singh, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Khawar Ali, Ayan Khan, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Shoaib Khan, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Yagnik Aswin Pandya
Captain: Zeeshan Maqsood. Vice-captain: Ayan Khan.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adeel Ahmad Shafique, Sultan Ahmed, Khurram Khan, Jatinder Singh, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood, Ayan Khan, Sachin Kumar Jagra, Shoaib Khan, Ubaid Ullah, Ganesh Chandrashekhar
Captain: Shoaib Khan. Vice-captain: KashyapKumar Prajapati.