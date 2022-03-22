QUT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 34

The 34th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 will see the Qurum Thunders (QUT) take on the Amerat Royals (AMR) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Tuesday.

Qurum Thunders are perhaps the team to beat in this competition, with Jatinder Singh and Suraj Kumar looking in ominous form. However, injury concerns are creeping up with both Kashyap Prajapati and Shoaib Khan missing the previous game. They face a strong Amerat Royals side who won one of their Super 4 games on Monday. While the Thunders will start as the favorites, the Royals are truly capable of causing an upset, paving the way for a cracking game in Al Amerat.

QUT vs AMR Probable Playing 11 Today

AMR XI

Pratik Athavale (wk), Akshay Patel, Karan Sonavale (c), Rafiullah, Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Hemal Tandel, Utkarsh Sahu, Vinayak Shukla, Sparsh Tiwari and Manish Rawat

QUT XI

Jatinder Singh (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan and Rana Naeem Anwar

Match Details

QUT vs AMR, Oman D10 2022, Match 34

Date and Time: 22nd March 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Al Amerat with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The ball should skid on to the bat nicely with the batters likely to enjoy the conditions. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss. 100 is the bare minimum at the venue, with dew also likely to come into play in the second innings.

Today’s QUT vs AMR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suraj Kumar: With Kashyap and Shoaib's participation in the game up in the air, a lot will ride on the able shoulders of Suraj Kumar, who has blown hot and cold with the bat in the Oman D10 League. However, he did show glimpses of his explosive batting ability in the previous game. With the wicketkeeper-batter likely to open the batting as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. But Jatinder will be keen to convert his starts into big ones. Given Jatinder's form and ability, he is a must-have in your QUT vs AMR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mehran Khan: Mehran Khan has provided much-needed balance and depth to the side with his all-round skills. The former Oman international has experience to fall back on and has made key contributions over the course of the tournament. With Mehran Khan likely to bat higher up the order as well, he can be backed to put in a good performance.

Bowler

Bilal Khan: Bilal Khan is one of the best bowlers on the Oman circuit, with his swing bowling being a sight to behold. In recent games, Bilal has stepped up in both the powerplay and death overs, holding him in good stead. With the left-armer in brilliant form of late, Bilal is a good addition to your QUT vs AMR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in QUT vs AMR Dream11 prediction team

Mehran Khan (AMR)

Jatinder Singh (QUT)

Shoaib Khan (QUT)

Important stats for QUT vs AMR Dream11 prediction team

Pratik Athavale - 23(12) vs Qurum Thunders in the previous game

Samay Shrivastava - 1/16 vs Amerat Royals in the previous game

Bilal Khan - 2/12 vs Qurum Thunders in the previous game

QUT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D10 2022)

QUT vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, P Athavale, J Singh, A Patel, U Sahu, M Khan, S Goud, R Naeem, B Khan, S Shrivastava and G Chandrashekhar.

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: P Athavale.

QUT vs AMR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, Rafiullah M, J Singh, A Patel, U Sahu, M Khan, S Goud, R Naeem, B Khan, S Shrivastava and M Ansari.

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: Rafiullah M.

Edited by Samya Majumdar