QUT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022 Match 25

Qurum Thunders (QUT) will take on Amerat Royals (AMR) in the 25th match of the Oman D10 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.

Qurum Thunders have had a consistent campaign,. They have five wins from six games are second in the points table. Meanwhile, Amerat Royals have won four of their six games and are third in the standings.

QUT vs AMR Probable Playing XIs

Qurum Thunders

Suraj Kumar (wk), Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Sandeep Goud, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Rana Naeem, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari, Siddharth Bukkapatnam.

Amerat Royals

Pratik Athavale (wk), Akshay Patel, Utkarsh Sahu, Vinayak Shukla, Karan Sonavale, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah M, Sparsh Tewari, Bilal Khan, Hemal Tendel, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui.

Match Details

Match: QUT vs AMR.

Date & Time: March 20, 2022; 5 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Pitch Report

The Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is a good track where teams have racked up big scores. Much of the same can be expected in this game toom and a score of around 100-105 could be par.

Today’s QUT vs AMR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pratik Athavale has contributed well with the bat, bagging 149 runs in the competition.

Batters

Akshay Patel has been in top form with the bat, accumulating 196 runs in six innings in the tournament.

Meanwhile, KashyapKumar Prajapati is batting well and striking the ball really well. He has amassed 162 runs while striking at 245.45.

All-rounders

Rafiullah M seems to be in good form with the ball, bagging nine scalps in six games.

Bowlers

Samay Shrivastava is in top bowling form, picking up eight wickets at an economy rate of 7.67.

Five best players to pick in QUT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team

Rafiullah M (AMR): 395 points

Akshay Patel (AMR): 361 points

Samay Shrivastava (QUT): 293 points

Pratik Athavale (AMR): 291 points

KashyapKumar Prajapati (QUT): 275 points.

Key stats for QUT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction Team

Samay Shrivastava: 8 wickets

KashyapKumar Prajapati: 162 runs

Rafiullah M: 9 wickets

Akshay Patel: 196 runs.

QUT vs AMR Dream11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals - Oman D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suraj Kumar, Pratik Athavale, Shoaib Khan, Akshay Patel, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Mehran Khan, Rafiullah M, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui.

Captain: Rafiullah M. Vice-captain: KashyapKumar Prajapati.

Dream11 Team for Qurum Thunders vs Amerat Royals - Oman D10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Pratik Athavale, Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, Akshay Patel, KashyapKumar Prajapati, Rafiullah M, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Bilal Khan, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Khafid Un Nabi Siddiqui.

Captain: Shoaib Khan. Vice-captain: Akshay Patel.

