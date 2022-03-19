QUT vs AZA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 21

Qurum Thunders (QUT) will take on Azaiba XI (AZA) in the 21st match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Saturday.

The Qurum Thunders have been in fantastic form in the Oman D10 League. They have won four matches on the bounce and are currently second in the standings with eight points. Meanwhile, Azaiba XI lost their previous game against Bousher Busters by 12 runs. With three wins and two losses, Azaiba XI are fifth in the points table.

QUT vs AZA Probable Playing 11 Today

QUT XI

Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Samay Shrisvastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Rana Naeem Anwar

AZA XI

Akmal Shahzad (wk), Aqeel Muhammad, Arsalan Bashir, Haythim Bahar, Sagheer Ahmed, Usman Haider, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Asif Al Balushi (c), Khalid Rasheed, Imran Muhammad, Rao Waqar Ahmed

Match Details

QUT vs AZA, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 21

Date and Time: 19th March, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Pitch Report

Judging by the previous Oman D10 League games played at the venue, the track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids nicely on to the bat. Spinners, meanwhile, could prove to be important in the middle overs.

Today’s QUT vs AZA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Kumar is a wonderful wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 57 runs against the Ghubrah Giants and will be hoping to play a similar knock today.

Batters

A Bashir is the Azaiba XI's highest run-scorer in the Oman D10 League 2022 with 230 runs in five matches at an average of 57.5 and a strike rate of over 188.

K Prajapati has done a great job opening the innings for the Qurum Thunders, having amassed 118 runs in three matches with a highest score of 79.

All-rounder

A Chonira Rathan hasn’t been in the best of form over the past couple of matches. However, he did take three wickets against Ruwi Rangers.

Bowler

K Rasheed has picked up seven wickets in five Oman D10 League 2022 matches at an economy rate of 9.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUT vs AZA Dream11 prediction team

A Bashir (AZA) – 416 points

S Shrivastava (QUT) – 252 points

K Rasheed (AZA) – 251 points

S Khan (QUT) – 233 points

K Prajapati (QUT) – 202 points

Important stats for QUT vs AZA Dream11 prediction team

A Bashir: 230 runs

K Rasheed: 7 wickets

S Khan: 62 runs and 4 wickets

K Prajapati: 118 runs

J Singh: 89 runs

QUT vs AZA Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D10 League 2022)

QUT vs AZA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, A Bashir, S Khan, K Prajapati, J Singh, H Bahar, A Chonira Rathan, R Waqar Ahmed, S Shrivastava, K Rasheed, I Muhammed.

Captain: A Bashir. Vice-captain: S Khan.

QUT vs AZA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Kumar, A Bashir, S Khan, K Prajapati, J Singh, A Chonira Rathan, R Waqar Ahmed, S Shrivastava, K Rasheed, I Muhammed, G Chandrashekhar.

Captain: K Prajapati. Vice-captain: K Rasheed.

Edited by Samya Majumdar