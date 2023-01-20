QUT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 21

The 21st match of the Oman D20 will see the Qurum Thunders (QUT) square off against the Bousher Busters (BOB) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Friday, January 20.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the QUT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Qurum Thunders have won four of their last five matches in the tournament. The Bousher Busters, on the other hand, have won one of their last five matches in the competition.

The Bousher Busters will give it their all to win the match, but the Qurum Thunders are expected to win this encounter.

QUT vs BOB Match Details

The 21st match of the Oman D20 will be played on January 20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to start at 4:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUT vs BOB, Match 21

Date and Time: January 20, 2023, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowlers. Batters who are sound tactically will be able to score on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between the Ghubrah Giants and Ruwi Rangers, where a total of 315 runs were scored at a loss of seven wickets.

QUT vs BOB Form Guide

QUT - Won 4 of their last 5 matches

BOB - Won 1 of their last 5 matches

QUT vs BOB Probable Playing XI

QUT Playing XI

No injury updates

Suraj Kumar (wk), ) Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan (c), Sandeep Goud, Ashish Odedara, Munis Ansari, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Samay Shrivastava, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Hashir Anwar.

BOB Playing XI

No injury updates

Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Hammad Mirza, Shubo Pal, Aqib Ilyas, Nadeem Khan-lll, Asif Khan-III (c), Syed Muzamil, Aqil Khan, Fawad Ali-I, Fayyaz Butt, Shahbaz Shah.

QUT vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Kumar

S Kumar is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. A Ahmad is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Khan

S Khan and H Mirza are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Prajapati played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Mehmood

A Khan-III and S Mehmood are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Chonira

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ansari and A Chonira. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Butt is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

QUT vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

A Chonira

M Nadeem will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has smashed 165 runs and taken eight wickets in the last five matches.

F Butt

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick F Butt as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 64 runs and taken seven wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for QUT vs BOB, Match 21

F Butt

A Chonira

S Mehmood

S Khan

S Shrivastava

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Kumar

Batters: S Khan, K Prajapati, H Mirza

All-rounders: A Khan-III, S Mehmood, A Khan

Bowlers: M Ansari, A Chonira, F Ali, F Butt

Qurum Thunders vs Bousher Busters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Kumar

Batters: S Khan, K Prajapati, N Khan

All-rounders: A Khan-III, S Mehmood

Bowlers: M Ansari, A Chonira, F Ali, F Butt, S Shrivastava

