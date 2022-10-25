QUT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the Oman D10 League, Match 43

Qurum Thunders (QUT) will take on Bousher Busters (BOB) in the 43rd match of the Oman D10 League at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Sunday, October 26. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy prediction

Qurum Thunders have successfully continued their winning streak into the second round. They have looked impressive in their last four games, winning three of them. They are the team to beat on Wednesday, with Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, and Ayaan Khan among their ranks.

The Bousher Busters, on the other hand, are coming off a 34-run loss to the Amerat Royals in their previous game and have only two wins in four games. With bowlers like Bilal Shah and Aqil Khan in good form, they will look to exploit the Qurum Thunders' strong batting order and take two points to get back on track.

QUT vs BOB Match Details

The 43rd match of the Oman D10 League will be played on October 26 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 12:00 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUT vs BOB, Oman D10 League, Match 43

Date and Time: 26th October 2022, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Oman

QUT vs BOB Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is expected to have a good batting surface, with the pacers likely to get some assistance as well. Spinners will likely come into the game in the second innings, and the wicket could slow down as the game progresses.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 104

Average second innings score: 96

QUT vs BOB Form Guide (Last match)

Qurum Thunders: LWWWW

Bousher Busters: LLWWL

QUT vs BOB probable playing 11s for today’s match

QUT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

QUT Probable Playing 11

Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Ashish Odedara, Munis Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Jatinder Singh (c), Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud

BOB Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

BOB Probable Playing 11

Asif Khan, Abdul Rauf, Hammad Mirza, Sufyan Mehmood (c), Shubo Pal, Kanishka Maduwantha, Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Fawad Ali, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Shah, Aqil Khan

QUT vs BOB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Abdul Rauf (231 runs in 11 games, Average: 21.00)

He has batted brilliantly so far in the competition, scoring 231 runs at an average of 21.00 in 11 games. That makes him a must-have in your QUT vs BOB Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Top Batter pick

Jatinder Singh (197 runs in 11 games, Average: 19.70)

Jatinder has put up impressive numbers with the bat and is the competition's seventh-leading run-scorer. He has scored 197 runs at an average of 19.70 in 11 games, making him a must-have in your QUT vs BOB Dream11 fantasy team.

Top All-rounder pick

Sufyan Mehmood (11 wickets in 11 games, Average: 17.00)

Sufyan could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team, having picked up 11 wickets at an average of 17.00 in 11 games. He is also a decent batter with good technique who has batted well so far.

Top Bowler pick

Aqil Khan (13 wickets in 11 games, Average: 7.50)

Aqil has bowled brilliantly in the competition so far, scalping 13 wickets at an average of 12.00. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

QUT vs BOB match captain and vice-captain choices

Bilal Shah

Bilal has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 9.12 and an average of 14.30 in 11 matches. He could be a brilliant captaincy pick for your fantasy team.

Ayaan Khan

Ayaan possesses the ability to provide breakthroughs at crucial moments. He has picked up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 8.79 in 11 matches in addition to scoring valuable runs in the middle order.

5 Must-picks with players stats for QUT vs BOB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Jatinder Singh 197 runs in 11 games Kashyap Prajapati 239 runs in 10 games Asif Khan 185 runs in 11 games Hashir Dafedar 174 runs in 9 games Shoaib Khan 158 runs in 11 games

QUT vs BOB match expert tips

Kashyap Prajapati is one of the finest batters in the game. He has scored 239 runs in 10 games and is third on the most runs chart. That makes him a valuable pick for your QUT vs BOB Dream11 fantasy team.

QUT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 43, Head to Head League

QUT vs BOB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rauf

Batters: Jatinder Singh (vc), Hammad Mirza, Kashyapkumar Prajapati

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood (c), Ayan Khan, Asif Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Shah, Aqil Khan, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansar.

QUT vs BOB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 43, Grand League

QUT vs BOB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Abdul Rauf

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Kashyapkumar Prajapati

All-rounders: Sufyan Mehmood, Ayan Khan (c), Asif Khan

Bowlers: Bilal Shah (vc), Aqil Khan, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Fawad Ali,

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes