QUT vs DAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 League 2021-22, Super Four Match 2

The second game of Oman D20 League 2021-22's Super Four phase will see the Qurum Thunders (QUT) take on the Darsait Titans (DAT) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Monday.

The Qurum Thunders have been brilliant in the Oman D20 League, winning four of their six completed games. With a power-packed top order in place, the Thunder will start as the favorites. However, they come across the Darsait Titans side, who have blown hot and cold this season. But the return of Fayyaz Butt in the bowling set-up should make for an even contest between the Titans and the Thunders at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

QUT vs DAT Probable Playing 11 Today

QUT XI

Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh (c), Suraj Kumar (wk), Kashyap Prajapati, Hashir Dafedar, Sandeep Goud, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari, Shoaib Khan, Samay Shrivastava and Siddharth Bukkapatnam

DAT XI

Khawar Ali (c), Khurram Nawaz, Chaminda Lakmal, Ravindra Karunaratne, Zeeshan Maqsood, Sachin Jagra, Nestor Dhamba, Imran Mohammed, Sultan Ahmed (wk), Fayyaz Butt and Yagnik Pandya

Match Details

QUT vs DAT, Oman D20 League 2021-22, Super Four Match 2

Date and Time: 3rd January 2022, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch has something in it for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will look to gon on the attack in the powerplay phase, with runscoring being a touch easier against the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will play a big role given the turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with 160 being par at the venue.

Today’s QUT vs DAT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Suraj Kumar: Although Suraj Kumar hasn't played to his true potential in the tournament, he remains one of the Qurum Thunder's go-to batters. Capable of scoring quick runs down the order, Suraj's experience and skill-set should give him the nod in your QUT vs DAT Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh has shown flashes of his brilliance in the Oman D20 League 2021-22. But he is still due for a big one and given his experience and ability to score at a rapid pace at the top of the order, Jatinder is a must-have in your QUT vs DAT Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Khawar Ali: Khawar Ali has underwhelmed at the top of the order with the bat, but he has more than made up for it economical spells on the bowling front. Given the nature of the track at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Khawar should be the one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Fayyaz Butt: Despite not featuring in all of Darsait's games, Fayyaz has shown promise with his brilliant swing bowling and wicket-taking ability. Although he has been a touch erratic at times, he should ideally get a wicket or two in this game and make for a good selection in your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in QUT vs DAT Dream11 prediction team

Kashyap Prajapati (QUT)

Jatinder Singh (QUT)

Ravindra Karunaratne (DAT)

Important stats for QUT vs DAT Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Khan - 268 runs in 6 Oman D20 2021-22 matches

Ravindra Karunaratne - 201 runs in 7 Oman D20 2021-22 matches

Ganesh Chandrasekhar - 12 wickets in 6 Oman D20 2021-22 matches

QUT vs DAT Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D20 League 2021-22)

QUT vs DDAT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, K Khan, J Singh, K Prajapati, C Lakmal, K Ali, A Khan, S Khan, F Butt, G Chandrashekhar and Y Ashwin Pandya

Captain: K Prajapati. Vice-captain: K Ali.

QUT vs DAT Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Ahmed, K Khan, J Singh, K Prajapati, C Lakmal, S Jagra, A Khan, S Khan, F Butt, G Chandrashekhar and S Goud

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: A Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar