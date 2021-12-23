QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20 League 2021-22, Match 5

The fifth of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 has the Qurum Thunders (QUT) taking on the Ghubrah Giants (GGI) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Thursday.

Qurum Thunder kickstart their Oman D20 league campaign on Thursday amid high hopes. The Thunder boast a star-studded roster headlined by Jatinder Singh. While they will start the game as the clear favorites, their opponents Ghubrah Giants are no pushovers. They will be keen to get over the much-fancied Thunder and get their Oman D20 League campaign up and running on the right note.

QUT vs GGI Probable Playing 11 Today

QUT XI

Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh (c), Suraj Kumar (wk), Kashyap Prajapati, Ashish Odedara, Sandeep Goud, Adeel Ahmad, Munis Ansari, Shoaib Khan, Samay Shrivastava and Jahanzeb Ali

GGI XI

Abdullah Faizan, Adeel Abbas, Aqil Khan, Ahmed Khan (c), Rizwan Abbas, Chirag Mandaviya, Imran Latif, Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Malik Khan, Irfan Khalid and Moshin Qureshi

Match Details

QUT vs GGI, Oman D20 League 2021-22, 5th Match

Date and Time: 23th December 2021, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a competitive one, offering help to both the pacers and spinners. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. Similarly, spinners are also likely to get some turn off the surface, making for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s QUT vs GGI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Ullah Qazi: Qazi is one of the more accomplished batters in the Giants side, capable of scoring at a fast rate in the middle overs. Qazi could also be used as an enforcer against spin, making for a good addition to your QUT vs GGI Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh comes into the tournament with a big reputation, having starred for Oman in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign. Given his big-hitting prowess at the top of the order, Jatinder Singh is bound to be a popular pick in most QUT vs GGI Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Sandeep Goud: Sandeep Goud has some international experience under his belt, having played a good number of T20Is for Oman. Although he isn't expected to play a big role with the ball, his finishing ability will be key down the order.

Bowler

Irfan Khalid: Irfan Khalid is the Giants' best bet with the ball, capable of picking up wickets at a time of need. His variations will prove to be a handful at the venue, making him a good addition to your QUT vs GGI Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in QUT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Kashyap Prajapati (QUT)

Jatinder Singh (QUT)

Chirag Mandaviya (GGI)

Important stats for QUT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Sandeep Goud - 98 runs and 2 wickets in 18 T20I matches

Jatinder Singh - 810 runs in 31 T20I matches, SR: 117.90

Kashyap Prajapati - 24 runs in 2 T20I innings, SR: 92.31

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D20 League 2021-22)

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kumar, A Ullah-Qazi, J Singh, A Khan, K Prajapati, A Abbas, S Goud, C Mandaviya, S Khan, S Shrivastava and I Khalid

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: C Mandaviya.

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Abbas, A Ullah-Qazi, J Singh, A Khan, K Prajapati, A Abbas, S Bukkapatnam, C Mandaviya, S Khan, M Ansari and I Khalid

Captain: J Singh. Vice-captain: A Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar