QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Super Four - Match 4

Qurum Thunders will be up against Ghubrah Giants on Tuesday, 4th January 2022 in the Super Four - Match 4 of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).
Qurum Thunders finished second in the points table to advance to the Super Four stage. They defeated the Darsait Titans comfortably by seven wickets in their first match of the Super Four. The Thunders are looking in fine touch and will aim for a win that will take them into the final.
Meanwhile, the Ghubrah Giants finished the group stage in fourth place on the points table. The Giants suffered a humiliating 54-run defeat in their Super Four match against Ruwi Rangers. This is now a must-win encounter for the Giants if they want to qualify for the finale.
QUT vs GGI Probable Playing 11 Today
Qurum Thunders
Jatinder Singh (C), Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Ayaan Khan, Hashir Dafedar, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Adeel Ahmad Shafique (Wk), Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan.
Ghubrah Giants
Ahmed Khan (C), Pranav Mehta (WK), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan, Imran Latif, Sanjaya Ravindra, Abid Ali, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Shehbaz Nasar, Abdullah Faizan
Match Details
Match: Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants
Date and Time: Tuesday, 4th January 2022 9:30 PM IST
Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
Pitch Report
The wicket at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman is a balanced one. The surface here has provided equal assistance to both aspects of the game. The pacers would enjoy the initial movement whereas the batters would be effective in the latter half of the match.
Today’s QUT vs GGI Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Azmat Ullah Qazi: Azmat has been in fine touch with the bat this season. He has registered 170 runs in seven games, making him a wise pick for today's match.
Batters
Kashyapkumar Prajapati: Prajapati has impressed everyone with his batting exploits. He has 270 runs to his name at an average of over 45, including three half-centuries.
Abid Ali: Abid Ali is a great striker of the ball but hasn’t been at his best so far. He can score at a quick pace, making him a good choice for today’s Dream11 team.
All-rounders
Ayan Khan: Ayan has been one of the top performers for the Qurum Thunders this season. He has scored 94 runs while also grabbing seven wickets in as many games.
Imran Latif: Latif has been impressive with his all-round performance this season. He has registered 245 runs and also has nine wickets under his belt.
Bowlers
Shoaib Khan: Shoaib has been a standout performer this season for the Thunders. He has hammered 323 runs while also taking five wickets.
Aqil Khan: Aqil Khan has been the leading bowler for the Giants. He is among the top-wicket takers, having picked up nine wickets in eight games.
Top 5 best players to pick in QUT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team
Shoaib Khan: 638 points
Imran Latif: 616 points
Ghazanfar Iqbal: 563 points
Ayan Khan: 463 points
Kashyapkumar Prajapati: 450 points
Important stats for QUT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team
Shoaib Khan: 7 matches 323 runs 5 wickets
Imran Latif: 8 matches 245 runs 9 wickets
Ghazanfar Iqbal: 7 matches 197 runs 8 wickets
Ayan Khan: 7 matches 94 runs 7 wickets
Kashyapkumar Prajapati: 7 matches 270 runs
QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azmat Ullah Qazi, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Abid Ali, Imran Latif, Ayan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Aqil Khan, Suraj Kumar, Jatinder Singh, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Sandeep Goud
Captain: Imran Latif Vice-Captain: Ayan Khan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azmat Ullah Qazi, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Abid Ali, Imran Latif, Ayan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Aqil Khan, Haroon Khan, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Khan
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Captain: Shoaib Khan Vice-Captain: Kashyapkumar Prajapati