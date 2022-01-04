QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Super Four - Match 4

Qurum Thunders will be up against Ghubrah Giants on Tuesday, 4th January 2022 in the Super Four - Match 4 of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1).

Qurum Thunders finished second in the points table to advance to the Super Four stage. They defeated the Darsait Titans comfortably by seven wickets in their first match of the Super Four. The Thunders are looking in fine touch and will aim for a win that will take them into the final.

Meanwhile, the Ghubrah Giants finished the group stage in fourth place on the points table. The Giants suffered a humiliating 54-run defeat in their Super Four match against Ruwi Rangers. This is now a must-win encounter for the Giants if they want to qualify for the finale.

QUT vs GGI Probable Playing 11 Today

Qurum Thunders

Jatinder Singh (C), Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Ayaan Khan, Hashir Dafedar, Sandeep Goud, Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Adeel Ahmad Shafique (Wk), Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan.

Ghubrah Giants

Ahmed Khan (C), Pranav Mehta (WK), Ghazanfar Iqbal, Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan, Imran Latif, Sanjaya Ravindra, Abid Ali, Azmat Ullah Qazi, Shehbaz Nasar, Abdullah Faizan

Match Details

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants

Date and Time: Tuesday, 4th January 2022 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

Pitch Report

The wicket at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman is a balanced one. The surface here has provided equal assistance to both aspects of the game. The pacers would enjoy the initial movement whereas the batters would be effective in the latter half of the match.

Today’s QUT vs GGI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Azmat Ullah Qazi: Azmat has been in fine touch with the bat this season. He has registered 170 runs in seven games, making him a wise pick for today's match.

Batters

Kashyapkumar Prajapati: Prajapati has impressed everyone with his batting exploits. He has 270 runs to his name at an average of over 45, including three half-centuries.

Abid Ali: Abid Ali is a great striker of the ball but hasn’t been at his best so far. He can score at a quick pace, making him a good choice for today’s Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Ayan Khan: Ayan has been one of the top performers for the Qurum Thunders this season. He has scored 94 runs while also grabbing seven wickets in as many games.

Imran Latif: Latif has been impressive with his all-round performance this season. He has registered 245 runs and also has nine wickets under his belt.

Bowlers

Shoaib Khan: Shoaib has been a standout performer this season for the Thunders. He has hammered 323 runs while also taking five wickets.

Aqil Khan: Aqil Khan has been the leading bowler for the Giants. He is among the top-wicket takers, having picked up nine wickets in eight games.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Khan: 638 points

Imran Latif: 616 points

Ghazanfar Iqbal: 563 points

Ayan Khan: 463 points

Kashyapkumar Prajapati: 450 points

Important stats for QUT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

Shoaib Khan: 7 matches 323 runs 5 wickets

Imran Latif: 8 matches 245 runs 9 wickets

Ghazanfar Iqbal: 7 matches 197 runs 8 wickets

Ayan Khan: 7 matches 94 runs 7 wickets

Kashyapkumar Prajapati: 7 matches 270 runs

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction Today

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Azmat Ullah Qazi, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Abid Ali, Imran Latif, Ayan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Aqil Khan, Suraj Kumar, Jatinder Singh, Ghazanfar Iqbal, Sandeep Goud

Captain: Imran Latif Vice-Captain: Ayan Khan

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Azmat Ullah Qazi, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Abid Ali, Imran Latif, Ayan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Aqil Khan, Haroon Khan, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari, Ahmed Khan

Captain: Shoaib Khan Vice-Captain: Kashyapkumar Prajapati

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee