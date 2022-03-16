QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D10 League 2022, Match 14

Qurum Thunders (QUT) will take on Ghubrah Giants (GGI) in the 14th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Wednesday.

Qurum Thunders recovered from their disappointing seven-wicket loss in the opening game against Bousher Busters with wins against Darsait Titans and Ruwi Rangers. They seem to be in good form at the moment and are fourth in the standings with four points.

Ghubrah Giants, meanwhile, are going through a rough patch at the moment. They have suffered defeats in their last two matches, against Ruwi Rangers and Azaiba XI. They are sixth in the points table with two points.

QUT vs GGI Probable Playing XIs

QUT

Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh (c), Shoaib Khan, Suraj Kumar (wk), Samay Shrisvastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Rana Naeem, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Munis Ansari, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan.

GGI

Ghazanfar Iqbal, Abdullah Faizan, Kashif Ali, Dean Foxcroft, Pranav Mehta (c & wk), Shehbaz Nasar, Ahmed Khan, Moshin Qureshi, Aqil Khan, Sanjaya Ravindra, Adeel Abbas.

Match Details

Match: QUT vs GGI, Oman D10 League 2022, Match 14.

Date and Time: March 16, 2022; 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground, as the ball skids and comes on to the bat well. Spinners could prove to be key in the middle overs.

Today’s QUT vs GGI Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Mehta is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team. He will be eyeing a big knock here.

Batters

New Zealand’s D Foxcroft has a wonderful record in the domestic circuit. He has begun the season on strong note, scoring 57 runs and also picking up two wickets.

Meanwhile, K Prajapati played a breathtaking knock against Ruwi Ranger, scoring an unbeaten 79 off 28 deliveries, including seven fours and six sixes. He will look for a similar fiery innings here.

All-rounders

K Ali has been playing at a very high level with both bat and ball. He has smacked 115 runs at a strike rate of 194.92 and has also picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.33.

Bowlers

M Qureshi has been on song with the ball in hand. He has picked up four wickets in three games this tournament.

Five best players to pick in QUT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

K Ali (GGI) – 303 points,

D Foxcroft (GGI) – 183 points,

G Iqbal (GGI) – 173 points,

M Qureshi (GGI) – 138 points,

K Prajapati (QUT) – 132 points,

Key stats for QUT vs GGI Dream11 prediction team

K Ali: 115 runs and 3 wickets,

D Foxcroft: 57 runs and 2 wickets,

G Iqbal: 19 runs and 4 wickets,

M Qureshi: 4 wickets,

K Prajapati: 79 runs,

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Mehta, D Foxcroft, K Prajapati, J Singh, S Khan, K Ali, G Iqbal, A Chonira Rathan, M Qureshi, S Shrivastava, M Ansari.

Captain: K Ali. Vice-Captain: D Foxcroft.

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Mehta, D Foxcroft, K Prajapati, J Singh, K Ali, G Iqbal, A Chonira Rathan, M Qureshi, S Shrivastava, M Ansari, G Chandrashekhar.

Captain: K Prajapati. Vice-Captain: G Iqbal.

