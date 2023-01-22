QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 26

The 26th game of the Oman D20 will see Qurum Thunders (QUT) square off against Ghubrah Giants (GGI) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Sunday (January 22). Ahead of the gqme, here's all you need to know about the QUT vs GGI Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Thunders have won five of their last six games, while the Giants have won two of their last six. The Giants will give it their all to win the game, but the Thunders are expected to prevail.

QUT vs GGI Match Details

The 26th game of the Oman D20 will be played on January 22 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat at 12:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QUT vs GGI, Match 26

Date and Time: January 22, 2023; 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who're tactically ade[t will be able to score here. The last game played her between Darsait Titans and Ruwi Rangers saw 307 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

QUT vs GGI Form Guide

QUT - Won 5 of their last 6 matches

GGI - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

QUT vs GGI Probable Playing XIs

QUT

No injury update

Suraj Kumar (wk), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayan Khan (c), Sandeep Goud, Ashish Odedara, Munis Ansari, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Samay Shrivastava, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Hashir Anwar

GGI

No injury update

Arun Dev (wk), Narayan Saishiv, Sagar Gowtham, Muhammad Raheem, Prabhakaran Kannan, Kalaiarasan Natarajan, Imran Rijvi Mohammed, Sajeev Mohanan, Vijayanand Dhayanandan, GL Yashas, Suhil Kanagaraj

QUT vs GGI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Kumar

Kumar is the best wicket-keeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. A Dev is another good pick.

Batters

K Prajapati

S Khan and Prajapati are the two best batter picks. M Raheem played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

G Sagar

Sagar and K Natarajan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Chonira

The top bowler picks are S Shrivastava and A Chonira. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few gams and are also expected to bowl at the death. P Kannan is another good pick.

QUT vs GGI match captain and vice-captain choices

A Chonira

Chonira bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has earned 514 points in the last six games.

G Sagar

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Sagar the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 558 points in the last six games.

Five Must-Picks for QUT vs GGI, Match 26

P Kannan

K Prajapati

A Khan

A Chonira

S Shrivastava

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Kumar

Batters: S Khan, K Prajapati

All-rounders: G Sagar, K Natarajan, A Khan

Bowlers: A Chonira, S Shrivastava, P Kannan, A Mohite, G Yashas

Qurum Thunders vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Kumar

Batters: S Khan, K Prajapati, M Raheem

All-rounders: G Sagar, A Khan

Bowlers: A Chonira, S Shrivastava, P Kannan, A Mohite, G Yashas

