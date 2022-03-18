QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 19

Qurum Thunders (QUT) will take on Khuwair Warriors (KHW) in the 19th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Friday.

Both teams' journeys have been diametrically opposed thus far, and while Khuwair Warriors are still looking for their first win, the Qurum Thunder have won three games in a row, prompting them to third place in the points table. Their batting has been their strongest point thus far, and it will be difficult for Khuwair Warriors' bowlers to stop it.

QUT vs KHW Probable Playing XIs

QUT

Suraj Kumar (wk), Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Hashir Dafedar, Aiyappa Chonira, Rana Naeem, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Samay Srivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Munis Ansari.

KHW

Aamir Kaleem (c), Zeeshan Siddiqui, Azam Ali, Bilal Asim, Arjun Dhiman, Danish Mohammad, Amir Ali, Aditya Parag, Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan (wk), Muzahir Raza, Sean Nowak

Match Details

Match: QUT vs KHW, Oman D10 2022, Match 19.

Date and Time: March 18, 2022; 09:15 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat.

Pitch Report

The track at Al Amerat Stadium is generally well-balanced, with some early movement for pacers. The trend is expected to continue in this match as well. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 120 being a considerable total at the venue.

Today's QUT vs KHW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Kuttiraja Karuth: Karuth has been in decent form with the bat in the Oman D10, scoring 71 runs at an average of 17.75 in four games.

Batters

Kashyap Kumar Prajapati: He is a stylish batter who has been in fantastic form in the Oman D10, amassing 80 runs at an average of 80.00 in just two games. He is a must-have in your QUT vs KHW Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Amir Ali: Amir seems to to have excellent control of the ball. He possesses a differing weapon of variations and has already taken six wickets in this competition, he is a must-have in your QUT vs KHW Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Samay Srivastava: Samay is an experienced bowler who can provide regular breakthroughs, having scalped five wickets in four matches. He could prove to be an effective pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in QUT vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

Arjun Suresh Dhiman (KHW): 156 points.

Danish Mohammad (KHW): 162 points.

Shaib Khan (QUT): 108 points.

Key stats for QUT vs KHW Dream11 prediction team

Munish Ansari - Four wickets in four games; bowling average: 17.25.

Amir Kaleem - 52 runs and two wickets in four games; batting average: 13.00.

Aiyappa Chonira - 24 runs and three wickets in four games; bowling average: 14.33.

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction

QUT vs KHW Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Suraj Kumar, Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Aamir Kaleem, Aiyappa Chonira, Danish Mohammad, Amir Ali, Munis Ansari, Muzahir Raza, Samay Srivastava.

Captain: Amir Ali. Vice-captain: Aiyappa Chonira.

QUT vs KHW Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kuttiraja Shanmugrajan, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Aamir Kaleem, Aiyappa Chonira, Arjun Dhiman, Amir Ali, Munis Ansari, Samay Srivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar.

Captain: Amir Ali. Vice-captain: Samay Srivastava.

Edited by Diptanil Roy