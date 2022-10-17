QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Oman D10 League, Match 10

Qurum Thunders (QUT) will lock horns with Khuwair Warriors (KHW) in the 10th match of the Oman D10 League at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman, on Monday, October 17. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUT vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Qurum Thunders have lost both of their first two Oman D10 League matches and are currently seventh in the points table.

Khuwair Warriors, on the other hand, are currently placed just above their opponents in the points table, having lost one out of their two Oman D10 League matches.

Both teams will be looking forward to winning this match and registering their first win of this season.

QUT vs KHW Match Details

The 10th match of the Oman D10 League will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Oman on October 17. The match is set to take place at 08.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUT vs KHW, Oman D10 League, Match 10

Date and Time: October 17, 2022, 08.00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman

QUT vs KHW Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is pretty much a balanced one. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track.

Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. Chasing should be the preferred option, as both of the last two games played at the venue were won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 1

Matches won by bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 85

Average second innings score: 85

QUT vs KHW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Qurum Thunders: L-L-W-L-L

Khuwair Warriors: L-D-W-L-L

QUT vs KHW probable playing 11s for today’s match

QUT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

QUT Probable Playing 11

Jatinder Singh (C & WK), Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Sandeep Goud, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Hashir Dafedar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Ashish Odedara, and Munis Ansari.

KHW Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

KHW Probable Playing 11

Aamir Kaleem (C), Usama Aqeel, Arsalan Bashir (WK), Muzaffar Shiralkar, Sean Nowak, Adeel Abbas, Aryan Bisht, Asim Kamal, Mohammad Arafat Islam, Muqeet Ahmed, and Aditya Gurumukhi.

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Muzaffar Shiralkar (2 matches, 22 runs, Strike Rate: 244.44)

Shiralkar is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quickfire runs for his team on Monday. He has scored 22 runs at an unbelievable strike rate of 244+ in two matches.

Top Batter pick

Arsalan Bashir (2 matches, 52 runs, Strike Rate: 144.44)

Bashir is currently the leading run-scorer for Khuwair Warriors in this ongoing season with 52 runs at a strike rate of 144.44. He could also play a big knock in this upcoming match.

Top All-rounder pick

Ayan Khan (2 matches, 10 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 83.33 and Economy Rate: 10.00)

Ayan is someone who can do well with both bat and ball in this upcoming fixture on Monday. In two matches, he has scored 10 runs at a strike rate of 83.33 and scalped a wicket as well.

Top Bowler pick

Munis Ansari (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.75)

Ansari bowled exceptionally well in this ongoing season, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.75 in two matches. He is currently the highest wicket-taker for Qurum Thunders this season.

QUT vs KHW match captain and vice-captain choices

Aamir Kaleem

Kaleem has been in brilliant form with both the bat and ball this season, scoring 30 runs at a strike rate of close to 158 and picking up five wickets as well.

Usama Aqeel

Aqeel is a quality all-rounder who could be an essential pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 27 runs and also picked up a wicket in two matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for QUT vs KHW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Aamir Kaleem - 30 runs and 5 wickets in 2 matches.

Munis Ansari - 4 wickets in 2 matches.

Arsalan Bashir - 52 runs in 2 matches.

Shoaib Khan - 48 runs in 2 matches.

Usama Aqeel - 27 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches.

QUT vs KHW match expert tips

Shoaib Khan

Shoaib has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for his side in this ongoing season with 48 runs at a strike rate of 150 in two matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this QUT vs KHW match, click here!

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Head to Head League

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

Wicketkeeper: Muzaffar Shiralkar

Batters: Shoaib Khan, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Arsalan Bashir

All-rounders: Aamir Kaleem, Ayaan Khan, Usama Aqeel

Bowlers: Sandeep Goud, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Mohammad Arafat Islam

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 10, Grand League

QUT vs KHW Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

Wicketkeeper: Muzaffar Shiralkar

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Arsalan Bashir, Sean Nowak

All-rounders: Aamir Kaleem, Ayaan Khan, Usama Aqeel

Bowlers: Munis Ansari, Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Arafat Islam

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes