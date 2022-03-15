QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D10 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Oman D10 League 2022 will see the Qurum Thunders (QUT) take on the Ruwi Rangers (RUR) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Al Amerat on Tuesday.

The Qurum Thunders didn't have the best of starts to their Oman D10 League 2022, but remain one of the more-fancied teams in the competition. The Ruwi Rangers, meanwhile, come into the game on the back of a stunning win over the Ghubrah Giants, courtesy of a stellar knock from Khalid Kail. Owing to their current form, the Rangers will start as the clear favorites. But with the unpredictability of the format coming into play, a cracking game beckons in Al Amerat.

QUT vs RUR Probable Playing 11 Today

RUR XI

Mohammad Sanuth (c), Mohamed Usmani (wk), Gustav Burger, Khalid Kail, Shafqatullah, Jiten Ramanandi, Mohit Patel, Hassnain Ali, Mohammed Rafi, Hanan Riznan and Imran Ali Jr

QUT XI

Rana Naeem Anwar, Hashir Dafedar, Ashish Odedra, Jahanzeb Ashgar Ali, Aiyappa Chonira Ratnam, Pranav Athawale, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Swapnil Khadye (c) and Munis Ansari

Match Details

QUT vs RUR, Oman D10 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 15th March 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Stadium, Al Amerat

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium is slightly on the slower side. However, the new ball should skid onto the bat nicely, enticing the batters to go after the bowling in the powerplay phase. The spinners will get some turn off the surface, making for an event contest between bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 100 being par at the venue.

Today’s QUT vs RUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohamed Usmani: Mohamed Usmani has blown hot and cold in the tournament, unable to get going in the middle order. But he is a destructive batter and given the value he provides behind the stumps, Usmani is one to keep an eye out for in this game.

Batter

Pranav Athawale: Pranav Athawale is one of the Qurum Thunder's go-to players with the bat. With some runs under his belt in the previous game, Pranav might get a promotion in the batting unit, making him a fine addition to your QUT vs RUR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Mohammad Sanuth: Mohammad Sanuth is an experienced player who can hold his own with both the bat and ball. The Ruwi Rangers captain has been in decent form with the bat and given his bowling prowess as well, he is a must-have in your QUT vs RUR Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Munis Ansari: Munis Ansari's slingy action has held him in good stead, helping him pick up a few wickets in the death overs. He is in decent form coming into the game and given his experience of playing for the national side, Ansari should continue his wicket-taking ways in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in QUT vs RUR Dream11 prediction team

Khalid Kail (RUR)

Mohammad Sanuth (RUR)

Pranav Athawale (QUT)

Important stats for QUT vs RUR Dream11 prediction team

Pranav Athawale - 20(15) in the previous game vs Darsait Titans

Samay Shrivastava - 1/8 in the previous game vs Darsait Titans

Khalid Kail - 41(17) in the previous game vs Ghubrah Giants

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Today (Oman D10 2022)

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Usmani, K Kail, P Athawale, A Odedara, S Ibrahim, A Chonira Rathan, J Ramanandi, M Ansari, H Ali, S Shrivastava and S Bukkapatnam.

Captain: S Ibrahim. Vice-captain: P Athawale.

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ali, K Kail, P Athawale, A Odedara, S Ullah, S Ibrahim, J Ramanandi, M Ansari, H Ali, G Chandrasehekhar and S Bukkapatnam.

Captain: K Kail. Vice-captain: P Athawale.

Edited by Samya Majumdar