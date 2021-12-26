QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20

Qurum Thunders will take on Ruwi Rangers in the 12th match of Oman D20 on Sunday at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Turf 1, Oman.

Qurum Thunders are having an impressive tournament and are at top of the points table with four points after bagging two wins and one defeat. They have some experienced batters and bowlers and have had good results in all three departments collectively.

Meanwhile, Ruwi Rangers have played just one match and were successful in that encounter. They are in fourth spot in the points table. The Mohammad Sanuth-led team will be keen to continue their winning momentum.

QUT vs RUR Probable Playing XIs

Qurum Thunders

Jatinder Singh (c), Adeel Ahmad Shafique (wk), Shoaib Khan, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Hashir Dafedar, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Sandeep Goud, Samay Shrivastava, Rana Naeem Anwar, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan

Ruwi Rangers

Mohammad Sanuth (c), Naseem Khushi (wk), Gustav Burger, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Kaleemullah, Rehman Ali, Imran Ali jr, Mohit Patel

Match Details

Match: Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers, Match 12, Oman D20.

Date and Time: December 26, 2021, Sunday; 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman Cricket, Turf 1, Oman.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip will assist batters a lot in the powerplay overs. Spin bowlers would love these conditions in the middle overs.

Batters need to spend some time in the middle overs to go for runs. It will be an interesting battle between bat and ball in the death overs.

Today's QUT vs RUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adeel Ahmed Shafique: Adeel Ahmed Shafique batted in just two innings out of the three matches his team played and has scored 25 runs. He has been brilliant behind the wickets and can give some valuable points in both departments.

Batters

Kashyapkumar Prajapati: Kashyapkumar Prajapati was the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 181 runs in three innings. He has scored two fifties so far and has the highest score of 95 with a strike rate of 173.

Jatinder Singh: Jatinder Singh is a powerful batter for the Oman national side, however, he failed to make it big in the tournament. He has so far scored 36 runs in three innings at an average of 18. He would be keen to turn the tables.

All-rounders

Ayan Khan: 87 Runs with the willow and five wickets with the ball, Ayan Khan is a valuable addition to this side and is giving top-notch returns in both departments.

Sanuth Ibrahim: Sanuth Ibrahim has played in just one encounter so far and has picked up three wickets. He will be his captain’s go-to man in the middle overs to turn the game upside down.

Bowlers

Ganesh Chandrasekhar: Ganesh Chandrasekhar has picked up eight wickets in just three innings. He has picked up two four-wicket hauls and is eager to add more scalps to his tally.

He is the leading wicket-taker for his side and the second leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Shoaib Khan: Shoaib Khan, though listed in the bowler's category, has scored 104 runs in three innings and has picked up only one wicket so far. He is expected to do well in both departments in this encounter.

Five best players to pick in QUT vs RUR Dream11 prediction team

Ayan Khan (QUT) - 308 Points

Kashyapkumar Prajapati (QUT) - 275 Points

Ganesh Chandrasekhar (QUT) - 250 Points

Shoaib Khan (QUT) - 205 Points

Sanuth Ibrahim (RUR) -124 Points

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Naseem Kushi, Adeel Ahmed Shafique, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Khalid Kail, Ayan Khan, Sanuth Ibrahim, Wasim Ali, Shoaib Khan, Kaleemullah, Ganesh Chandrasekhar.

Captain: Ayan Khan. Vice-Captain: Kashyapkumar Prajapati.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adeel Ahmed Shafique, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Rehman Ali, Jatinder Singh, Khalid Kail, Ayan Khan, Sanuth Ibrahim, Gustav Burger, Shoaib Khan, Samay Shrivastava, Ganesh Chandrasekhar.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Sanuth Ibrahim. Vice-Captain: Jatinder Singh.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar