QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Oman D20, Match 8

The 8th match of the Oman D20 will see the Qurum Thunders (QUT) squaring off against the Ruwi Rangers (RUR). The match will take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat on Saturday, January 14.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in their opening matches. The Qurum Thunders won their first match against the Amerat Royals by 7 wickets, whereas the Ruwi Rangers won their last match against the Khuwair Warriors by 5 wickets.

The Ruwi Rangers will give it their all to win the match, but the Qurum Thunders are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

QUT vs RUR Match Details

The 8th match of the Oman D20 will be played on January 14 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amarat. The game is set to take place at 12:00 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUT vs RUR, Match 8

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amarat

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are capable of working the fields will be able to score on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Khuwair Warriors and Amerat Royals, where a total of 288 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

QUT vs RUR Form Guide

QUT - W

RUR - W

QUT vs RUR Probable Playing XI

QUT Playing XI

No injury updates

Kashyap Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Hashir Anwar Dafedar, Pranav Athawale (wk), Ayan Khan, S Goud (C), Ashish Odedara, M Ansari, Samay Shrivastava, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Akash Mohite

RUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Naseem Khushi (C), Hannan Rizwan (wk), Khalid Kail, Zohaib Amanat, N Dhamba, Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmad, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Nadeem, Kaleemullah, Hasnain Ali

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Rizwan

H Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Naseem is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Anwar

S Khan and H Anwar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Prajapati played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Ali

M Khan and W Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Khan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Nadeem

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ansari and M Nadeem. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Mohite is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

QUT vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

M Nadeem

M Nadeem will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He smashed 50 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

W Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make W Ali as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 14 runs and took one wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for QUT vs RUR, Match 8

M Khan

A Khan

M Nadeem

H Anwar

W Ali

Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Rizwan

Batters: S Khan, K Kail, K Prajapati, H Anwar

All-rounders: M Khan, W Ali, A Khan

Bowlers: M Ansari, M Nadeem, A Mohite

Qurum Thunders vs Ruwi Rangers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Rizwan

Batters: S Khan, K Prajapati, H Anwar

All-rounders: M Khan, W Ali, A Khan

Bowlers: M Ansari, M Nadeem, A Mohite, A Chonira

Poll : 0 votes