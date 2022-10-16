QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the Oman D10 League, Match 6

Qurum Thunders will take on Ruwi Rangers in the sixth match of the Oman D10 League at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman on Sunday, October 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the QUT vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy prediction

Qurum Thunders are sixth in the points table, having lost their opening match against Amerat Royals by three wickets.

Ruwi Rangers, on the other hand, tied their opening match with Khuwair Warriors and are fourth in the points table.

QUT vs RUR Match Details

The sixth match of the Oman D10 League will be played on October 16 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. The match is set to take place at 8:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUT vs RUR, Oman D10 League, Match 6

Date and Time: 16th October, 2022, 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket, Oman

QUT vs RUR Pitch Report

The track at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. As the match progresses, the pitch should even out and allow the batters to play their shots freely. Last three out of four matches here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 4 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 85

Average second innings score: 90

QUT vs RUR Form Guide (Last match)

Qurum Thunders: L

Ruwi Rangers: D

QUT vs RUR probable playing 11s for today’s match

QUT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

QUT Probable Playing 11

Suraj Kumar (wk), Swapnil Khadye, Jatinder Singh, Kashyapkumar Prajapati, Shoaib Khan, Pranav Athawale, Aiyappa Chonira Rathan, Ashish Odedara, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Samay Shrivastava, Siddharth Bukkapatnam.

RUR Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

RUR Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Sanuth (c), Shafqatullah, Khalid Kail, Wasim Ali, Jiten Ramanandi, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mohammed Rafi, Hasnain Ali, Kaleemullah, Mohit Patel, Hannan Rizwan.

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Naseem Khushi (1 match, 29 runs, Strike Rate: 263.64)

Naseem scored 29 runs in the opening match at a strike rate of 263.64. He is quite safe behind the stumps too.

Top Batter pick

Jatinder Singh (1 match, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 216.67)

Jatinder is a top-quality batter who could play a big knock in this match. He scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 216.67 in the first match.

Top All-rounder pick

Wasim Ali (1 match, 10 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 100.00 and Economy Rate: 11.00)

Wasim can provide you with some valuable fantasy points with both the bat and ball. He scored 10 runs while scalping two wickets in the opening match.

Top Bowler pick

Ganesh Chandrashekhar (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.50)

Ganesh has bowled brilliantly in the opening games, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 7.50. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs on Sunday.

QUT vs RUR match captain and vice-captain choices

Wasim Ali

Wasim could be a brilliant pick for the captaincy spot in your fantasy team. He scored 10 runs in the last match at a strike rate of 100.00, while also picking up two wickets.

Jatinder Singh

Jatinder scored 13 runs at a strike rate of 216.67 in the last match. He is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Sunday.

5 Must-picks with players stats for QUT vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Nadeem 12 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Wasim Ali 10 runs and 2 wickets in 1 match Ganesh Chandrashekhar 2 wickets in 1 match Naseem Khushi 29 runs in 1 match Jatinder Singh 13 runs in 1 match

QUT vs RUR match expert tips

Wasim Ali could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Head to Head League

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Naseem Khushi

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Khalid Kail, Kashyapkumar Prajapati

All-rounders: Muhammad Nadeem, Wasim Ali, Ayan Khan, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Kaleemullah, Ganesh Chandrashekhar, Sandeep Goud.

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 6, Grand League

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Prediction - Oman D10 League

QUT vs RUR Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Naseem Khushi

Batters: Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Hannan Rizwan

All-rounders: Muhammad Nadeem, Wasim Ali, Ayan Khan, Mehran Khan

Bowlers: Sandeep Goud, Kaleemullah, Munis Ansari.

