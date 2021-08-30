QUV vs VVV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Capelle T10 2021, Match 2 and 4

Qui Vive will take on Veni Vidi Vici in the second and fourth match of the ECS Capelle T10 2021 at the Sportpark Bermweg in Capelle on Monday.

This will be the second consecutive match for Qui Vive in the day and they will have an advantage over Veni Vidi Vici in that regard as they will be more acclimatized to the conditions. Veni Vidi Vici, meanwhile, comprises of international players in the squad which could prove to be a massive boost.

QUV vs VVV Probable Playing 11 Today

QUV XI

Naveen Balaj Damodaran, Satyajeet Singh, Msingh Singh, Ashish Arora, Keshav Ranjan, Ishan Jaiswal, Puneet Kumar Bindlish, Murad Jiwa, Ajay Kumar Kotnala, Bala Gurumurthy (c), Arnav Mishra

VVV XI

Zishan Javaid Akram (c), Arsal Rehman, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Faisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Khalid Ahmadi, Mohsin Abid Ghaznavi, Rashid Ahmad, Sheraz Sheikh, Murid Ekrami, Suleiman Ahmad

Match Details

QUV vs VVV, 2nd and 4th Match, ECS Capelle T10 2021

Date and Time: 30th August, 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sportpark Bermweg, Capelle

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a batting paradise. High scores won’t be a surprise here and the bowlers need to be at their best to restrict the flow of runs.

Today’s QUV vs VVV Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

NB Damodaran could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper for her side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

A Arora is a fantastic striker of the ball who can hit the big shots quite easily. He’ll be looking for a solid start here.

S Zakhil represented Bereven CC in the ECS Belgium tournament last year. He has played 15 T20Is for his national side and has scored 391 runs. He has also picked up 14 wickets.

All-rounders

K Ahmad has also played several T20Is. He has scored 73 runs and picked up 12 wickets.

Bowlers

A Kotnala is able to swing the ball both ways. He also packs a lot of pace in his bowling.

Top 5 best players to pick in QUV vs VVV Dream11 prediction team

A Arora (QUV)

K Ahmadi (VVV)

P K Bindlish (QUV)

S Sefat (VVV)

S Zakhil (VVV)

Important stats for QUV vs VVV Dream11 prediction team

S Zakhil: 391 runs and 14 wickets in T20I career

K Ahmadi: 73 runs and 12 wickets in T20I career

QUV vs VVV Dream11 Prediction Today

QUV vs VVV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N B Damodaran, A Arora, Z J Akram, S Zakhil, B A Mohammad, P K Bindlish, S Sefat, K Ahmadi, B Gurumurthy, A K Kotnala, F Bhatti

Captain: A Arora, Vice-Captain: K Ahmadi

QUV vs VVV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N B Damodaran, A Rehman, A Arora, Z J Akram, B A Mohammad, P K Bindlish, S Sefat, K Ahmadi, B Gurumurthy, A K Kotnala, F Bhatti

Captain: P K Bindlish, Vice-Captain: S Sefat

