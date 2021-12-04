QWC vs SPE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10 Bash, Match 13

Qwik Cricket Club will be up against the SFI Panters Euro in the 13th match of the MCA All Star T10 Bash on December 4th at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Qwik Cricket Club haven’t got off to an ideal start to their All-Star T10 Bash campaign as they see themselves at the foot of the points table having lost both of their games. In their most recent encounter, they suffered a 48-run defeat against Rising Smashers and will now look to grab their first win of the season.

On the other hand, SFI Panters Euro are also winless so far this season having lost one game while the other got abandoned, placing them in fourth spot in the points table. They will now aim to up their game and climb up the charts with their maiden victory.

QWC vs SPE Probable Playing 11 Today

Qwik Cricket Club

Shaukat Ali (C), Mohamed Ridzwan, Raj Sabeek Ali, Noor Mohamed (WK), Ipthikar Haja Mydeen, Satham Mohamed, Muhamad Ashiq, Mohamed Noorul Ameen, H Sheik Ismail, Shaik Raj Mohammed, Ansar Ali Bin Yakoob

SFI Panters Euro

Ariff Ullah, Akbar Ali, Rizwan Haider, Atiq Ur Rehman, Rajkumar Rajendran, Shakti Singh, Sheraz Farrukh (C), Naeem Khalid Khan, Asad Ali (WK), Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Imran Ali

Match Details

Match: Qwik Cricket Club vs SFI Panters Euro, MCA All-Star T10 Bash

Date and Time: 4th December, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kinrara Academy Oval offers ideal assistance to the bowlers. The pacers will play a crucial role throughout the match with their variations. Teams will look to bowl first on this pitch and try to get the upper hand in the game.

Today’s QWC vs SPE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Asad Ali: Asad Ali is a reliable performer with the bat who can also be effective behind the stumps. He is a safe pick in the wicketkeeper department for today’s game.

Batters

Farrukh Sheraz: Sheraz failed to leave an impression in the previous game with the bat but picked up a crucial wicket with the ball. He can prove to be a key player for his side.

Muhammad Irfan: Irfan played a quickfire knock of 23 runs in the previous game at a strike rate of over 160. He is expected to deliver once again in this game.

All-rounders

Raj Mohamed: Raj Mohamed is a top captain/vice-captain pick for today’s game. In the previous match, he scored 19 runs as well as grabbed two vital wickets.

Rizwan Haider: Haider is an excellent bowling all-rounder who can pick up wickets at regular intervals as well as score at a quick pace. He took two wickets in the previous game and is expected to add a few more to his tally.

Bowlers

Muhamad Ashiq: Ashiq is a top pick from the bowling department in today’s game. He can prove to be handy with his subtle variations and play a match-winning role.

Shakti Singh: Shakti is another bowler who can prove to be a wise choice in your D11 team. He can chip in wickets at regular intervals and help his side get over the line.

Top 5 best players to pick in QWC vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

Raj Mohamed: 91 points

Rizwan Haider: 84 points

Shaukat Ali: 52 points

Farrukh Sheraz: 41 points

Muhammad Irfan: 39 points

Important stats for QWC vs SPE Dream11 prediction team

Raj Mohamed: 1 match,19 runs and 2 wickets

Rizwan Haider: 1 match, 2 wickets

Shaukat Ali: 1 match, 27 runs

Farrukh Sheraz: 1 match, 1 wicket

Muhammad Irfan: 1 match, 23 runs

QWC vs SPE Dream11 Prediction Today

QWC vs SPE Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Asad Ali, Farrukh Sheraz, Muhammad Irfan, Shaukat Ali, Raj Mohamed, Rizwan Haider, Muhamad Ashiq, Sheikh Ismail, Shakti Singh, Ansar Ali, Mohamed Ridzwan

Captain: Raj Mohamed Vice-Captain: Rizwan Haider

QWC vs SPE Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Asad Ali, Farrukh Sheraz, Muhammad Irfan, Shaukat Ali, Raj Mohamed, Rizwan Haider, Muhamad Ashiq, Mohamed Noorul, Shakti Singh, Althaf Basha, Atiq Rehman

Captain: Farrukh Sheraz Vice-Captain: Muhammad Irfan

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee