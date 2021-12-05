QWC vs PU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA All Star T10, Match 16

Qwik Cricket Club (QWC) will take on Pak United (PU) in the 16th match of the MCA All Star T10 2021 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The Qwik Cricket Club haven't had a great start to their MCA All Star T10 campaign. They have lost their first two games and are reeling at the bottom of the Group A points table. Meanwhile, Pak United have one win, one loss and one no-result to their name.

QWC vs PU Probable Playing 11 today

Qwik Cricket Club: Noor Mohamed Naina mohamed (wk), Mohamed Ridzwan, Abdul Halith Naina Mohamed, Althaf Basha Adam Batsha, Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali, Shaukat Ali Mohamed Meera, Ipthikar Haja Mydeen, Musthafa Fazurul Rahman, Satham Hussain Naina Mohamed, H Sheik Ismail, Shaik Kaleemudin

Pak United: Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf (c), Muhammad Afzal (wk), Bahadar Ali, Ghani Rahman, Muhammad Irshad, Zohaib Ali, Ahmad Chohan, Muhammad Usman-Anwar, Muhammad Shafqat-Niaz, Adeel Ahmad-Tahir, Muhammad Irfan-Latif

Match Details

QWC vs PU, 16th Match, MCA All Star T10

Date & Time: December 5th 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The track at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur has been a good one to bat on, with teams having put up big scores consistently at the venue. Another good batting surface is likely to be in store for today's MCA All Star T10 2021 game.

Today’s QWC vs PU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Noor Mohamed Naina can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf has been in top form with both the bat and ball in the MCA All Star T10. He has scored 50 runs and taken two wickets.

All-rounders

Muhammad Afzal has been in solid touch with bat, amassing 57 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 150.

Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali was superb in the game against KL Stars, scoring 19 runs and returning with figures of 2/10 with the ball.

Bowlers

Adeel Ahmad-Tahir has bowled decently in the MCA All Star T10. He has taken one wicket in two games at an economy of 9.25.

Top 5 best players to pick in QWC vs PU Dream11 Prediction Team

Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf (PU): 142 points

Muhammad Irshad (PU): 119 points

Muhammad Afzal (PU): 110 points

Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali (QWC): 93 points

Shaukat Ali Mohamed Meera (QWC): 52 points

Important stats for QWC vs PU Dream11 Prediction Team

Shaukat Ali Mohamed Meera: 27 runs

Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali: 19 runs & 2 wickets

Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf: 50 runs & 2 wickets

Muhammad Afzal: 57 runs

Muhammad Irshad: 3 wickets

QWC vs PU Dream 11 Prediction (MCA All Star T10)

Dream11 Team for Qwik Cricket Club vs Pak United - MCA All Star T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Noor Mohamed Naina Mohamed, Muhammad Irshad, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Mohamed Ridzwan, Muhammad Afzal, Ahmad Chohan, Shaukat Ali Mohamed Meera, Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali, Adeel Ahmad-Tahir, Muhammad Irfan-Latif, Satham Hussain Naina Mohamed

Captain: Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf. Vice-captain: Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali

Dream11 Team for Qwik Cricket Club vs Pak United - MCA All Star T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bahadar Ali, Muhammad Irshad, Asif Raza Muhammad-Ashraf, Mohamed Ridzwan, Muhammad Afzal, Ahmad Chohan, Raj Mohamed Sabeek Ali, Ipthikar Haja Mydeen, Muhammad Shafqat-Niaz, Adeel Ahmad-Tahir, Satham Hussain Naina Mohamed

Captain: Muhammad Afzal. Vice-captain: Muhammad Irshad

Edited by Samya Majumdar