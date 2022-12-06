RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20 2022, Match 4

Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in match 4 at the Bengal Women's T20 on Tuesday at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Rajasthan Club Women will be playing their first match of the tournament after a successful domestic season. Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, on the other hand, won their first match against Kalighat Club Women by 8 wickets.

Rajasthan Club Women will try their best to win the match, but Mohammedan Sporting Club Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win today's nail-biting encounter.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Match Details

Match 4 of the Bengal Women's T20 will be played on December 6 at the MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women's T20, Match 4

Date and Time: 6th December 2022, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: MGR Sports Academy, Bara Gunsima

Pitch Report

The MGR Sports Academy in Bara Gunsima has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs.

The last match played on this pitch was between Kalighat Club Women and Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, where a total of 169 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Form Guide

RAC-W - Will be playing their first match

MSC-W - W

RAC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing XI

RAC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Parna Paul (wk), Sanjukta Sarkar, Sreekanta Ghoshal, Riya Goswami, Debjani Das ©, Sagarika Sengupta, Priyanka Kurmi, Anindita Nath, Shweta Singh, Anushka Paul, Rukmoni Roy

MSC-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Dyuti Paul (wk), Janaki Sarkar, Dipa Das ©, Ankita Barman, G Sultana, Priti Mondal, PB Pandey, Megha Ghosh, Tapati Paul, Sushmita Paul, Sangita Karmakar

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

D Paul

D Paul, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. P Paul is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Sengupta

K Vinod and S Sengupta are the two best batters pick for the Dream11 team. A Barman is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

G Sultana

R Khatun and G Sultana are the best all-rounders pick for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. P Kurni is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

P Pandey

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Roy and P Pandey. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. R Roy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RAC-W vs MSC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

G Sultana

G Sultana is one of the best players in Mohammedan Sporting Club Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match.

P Pandey

P Pandey is one of the best picks in the Mohammedan Sporting Club Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for RAC-W vs MSC-W, Match 4

P Pandey

P Kurni

G Sultana

K Vinod

S Sengupta

Rajasthan Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least 4 death-over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Rajasthan Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Paul

Batters: A Barman, K Vinod, S Sengupta, D Das

All-rounders: G Sultana, P Kurni, R Khatun

Bowlers: M Roy, R Roy, P Pandey

Rajasthan Club Women vs Mohammedan Sporting Club Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: D Paul

Batters: K Vinod, S Sengupta, D Das

All-rounders: G Sultana, P Kurni, R Khatun

Bowlers: M Roy, R Roy, P Pandey, S Pranay

Poll : 0 votes