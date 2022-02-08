RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Women's T20, Match 4

Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) will lock horns with Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in the fourth match of the Bengal Women's T20 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground on Tuesday.

Rajasthan Club Women will come into the match high on confidence after winning their last outing against the Town Club Women by eight wickets. Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, meanwhile, will be hoping to start their Bengal Women's T20 campaign with a victory today.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Probable Playing 11 Today

RAC-W XI

Dhara Gujjar (C), Saika Ishaque, Sansthita Biswas (WK), Dipa Das, Mouli Mondal, Priti Mondal, Priyanka Sarkar, Rupa Dutta, Anana Halder, Sumana Mondal, Sweety Divangshi.

MSC-W XI

Mita Paul (C), Payel Vakharia, Priyanka Bala (WK), Bidisha Dey, Shrabani Paul, Anushka Paul, Sushmita Ganguly, Punam Soni, Titas Sadhu, Namita Mondal, Janaki Sarkar.

Match Details

RAC-W vs MSC-W, Match 4, Bengal Women's T20

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West Bengal.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground has favored the bowlers, with the batters having struggled a great deal to play big shots on this track. Anything around 110-120 should be a good first-innings score at the venue.

Today’s RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Priyanka Bala: Bala is a top-quality wicketkeeper-batter who can score some quick-fire runs for her side on Tuesday. She can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Dhara Gujjar: Gujjar scored 23 runs at a strike rate of 71.88 and also picked up a wicket at an economy rate of 3.50 in the last match against Town Club Women.

Shrabani Paul: Paul is a sensible batter who can anchor the innings pretty well for her side.

All-rounders

Rupa Dutta: Dutta can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball today. In the last match against the Town Club Women, she scored 39 runs at a strike rate of 78.

Mita Paul: Paul is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for her side.

Bowlers

Anana Halder: Halder bowled exceptionally well in the last match against Town Club Women, scalping five wickets at an economy rate of 5.25. She is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Mouli Mondal: Mondal was the most economical bowler in the last match, picking up two wickets at an economy rate of just 1.75. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

Anana Halder (RAC-W) - 177 points

Mouli Mondal (RAC-W) - 80 points

Dhara Gujjar (RAC-W) - 68 points

Rupa Dutta (RAC-W) - 53 points

Saika Ishaque (RAC-W) - 51 points

Important Stats for RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 prediction team

Anana Halder: 5 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.25

Rupa Dutta: 39 runs in 1 match; SR - 78.00

Dhara Gujjar: 23 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 71.88 and ER - 3.50

Mouli Mondal: 2 wickets in 1 match; ER - 1.75

Saika Ishaque: 1 wicket in 1 match; ER - 3.50

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Women's T20)

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Priyanka Bala, Sansthita Biswas, Dhara Gujjar, Dipa Das, Punam Soni, Mita Paul, Rupa Dutta, Priyanka Sarkar, Anana Halder, Sushmita Ganguly, Mouli Mondal.

Captain: Dhara Gujjar. Vice-captain: Mita Paul.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sansthita Biswas, Dhara Gujjar, Shrabani Paul, Punam Soni, Titas Sadhu, Rupa Dutta, Priyanka Sarkar, Payel Vakharia, Anana Halder, Saika Ishaque, Mouli Mondal.

Captain: Dhara Gujjar. Vice-captain: Mouli Mondal.

Edited by Samya Majumdar