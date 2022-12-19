RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report Bengal Women's T20 Challenge, Match 30

Rajasthan Club Women (RAC-W) will square off against Mohammedan Sporting Club Women (MSC-W) in the 30th match of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge at the MRG Sports Academy, West Bengal on Monday, December 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Rajasthan Club Women have won only one out of their nine matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Kalighat Club Women by 44 runs.

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women, on the other hand, have won seven out of their nine matches and are placed at the top of the points table. They won their last match against Gymkhana Women by 75 runs.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Match Details

The 30th match of the Bengal Women's T20 Challenge will be played on Dec 19 at the MRG Sports Academy in West Bengal. The match is set to take place at 12.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAC-W vs MSC-W, Bengal Women's T20 Challenge Match 30

Date and Time: December 19, 2022, 12.45 pm IST

Venue: MRG Sports Academy, West Bengal.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Pitch Report

The track at the MRG Sports Academy Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last four out of five matches played here have been won by the teams batting first.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 120

Average second innings score: 100

RAC-W vs MSC-W Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Rajasthan Club Women: L-L-L

Mohammedan Sporting Club Women: W-W-W

RAC-W vs MSC-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

RAC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RAC-W Probable Playing 11

Kashish Agarwal (C), Priyanka Sarkar, Anindita Nath, Rukmoni Roy, Roshni Khatun, Sagarika Sengupta, Priyanka Kurmi, Sanjukta Sarkar (wk), Debjani Das, Zenab Gazi, and Priti Koyal.

MSC-W Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

MSC-W Probable Playing 11

Gouher Sultana (C), Priya Pandey, Dyuti Paul (WK), Dipa Das, Ankita Barman, Shrayosi Aich, Tapati Paul, Sushmita Paul, Priti Mondal, Tamanna Ghosh, and Janaki Sarkar.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Dyuti Paul (8 matches, 177 runs, Strike Rate: 93.65)

Dyuti, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She has scored 177 runs at a strike rate of 93.65 in eight matches.

Top Batter pick

Ankita Barman (8 matches, 173 runs, Strike Rate: 82.78)

Ankita has batted decently in the tournament so far, scoring 173 runs at a strike rate of 82.78 for Mohammedan Sporting Club Women in eight matches. She is likely to play a prominent role yet again.

Top All-rounder pick

Gouher Sultana (8 matches, 112 runs and 5 wickets, Strike Rate: 116.67 and Economy Rate: 4.84)

Gouher is a terrific player who is expected to be at her best in this game. She has picked up five wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of 4.84, while also scoring 112 runs at a strike rate of 116.67.

Top Bowler pick

Priyanka Madhab Sarkar (8 matches, 8 wickets and 147 runs, Economy Rate: 5.36 and Strike Rate: 66.22)

Priyanka has been bowling well, and she can smash it around with the bat too. She has picked up eight wickets while scoring 147 runs in eight matches.

RAC-W vs MSC-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Gouher Sultana

Gouher is a dependable bet for the captaincy armband as she has been phenomenal in the tournament so far. She has picked up five wickets while scoring 112 runs in eight matches.

Shrayosi Pranay Aich

Shrayosi has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 3.70 in eight matches. She has been in great touch and is the best candidate to lead your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Priyanka Madhab Sarkar - 8 wickets and 147 runs in 8 matches

Kashish Vinod Agarwal - 387 runs in 8 matches

Shrayosi Pranay Aich - 10 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches

Priya Pandey - 53 runs and 10 wickets in 8 matches

Gouher Sultana - 112 runs and 5 wickets in 8 matches

RAC-W vs MSC-W match expert tips

Priyanka Madhab Sarkar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for your fantasy team considering her recent form.

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Head to Head League

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Dyuti Paul

Batters: Ankita Barman, Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Kashish Vinod Agarwal, Sagarika Sengupta

All-rounders: Priyanka Kurmi, Gouher Sultana, Priti Mondal

Bowlers: Mallika Roy, Priya Pandey, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 30, Grand League

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Prediction - Bengal Women's T20

RAC-W vs MSC-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Dyuti Paul

Batters: Shrayosi Pranay Aich, Kashish Vinod Agarwal, Sagarika Sengupta

All-rounders: Priyanka Kurmi, Gouher Sultana, Priti Mondal

Bowlers: Priya Pandey, Priyanka Madhab Sarkar, Tapati Paul, Rukmoni Roy.

