RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, Semi-final 2

Railways Women (RAI-W) will take on Bengal Women (BEN-W) in the second semi-final of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Railways Women are heading into the game on the back of a massive confidence-boosting win over Odisha Women. They obliterated their opponents by a gigantic 149-run margin and will hope to continue their winning momentum. Bengal Women, meanwhile, have been fantastic throughout the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy. They defeated Delhi Women in their previous outing.

RAI-W vs BEN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

RAI-W XI

Nuzhat Parween (wk), Mithali Raj (c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Punam Raut, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Meghna Singh, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

BEN-W XI

VR Vanitha, Dhara Gujjar, Rumeli Dhar (c), Mita Paul, Parna Paul (wk), Priyanka Bala, Mamata Kisku, Saika Ishaque, Gouher Sultana, Sukanya Parida, Jhumia Khatun

Match Details

RAI-W vs BEN-W, Women’s Senior One Day Trophy, 2nd semi-final

Date and Time: 18th November, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is a balanced one which has something in it for both the bowlers and batters. With the outfield being slow, the batters will need to be at their best in order to post a big total.

Today’s RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Parween is an excellent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. She can play a long innings and is quite capable in the middle overs.

Batters

Indian captain Mithali Raj isn’t short of experience in the 50-over format. She has played at the highest level for several years now, continuing to perform well.

S Meghana is the sixth-highest scorer in theWomen’s Senior One Day Trophy as things stand. She has amassed 329 runs in six matches at an average of 65.80.

All-rounders

R Dhar is an incredible all-rounder who can single-handedly change the course of a match. She will be a fine multiplier choice for your RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 fantasy side, having scored 213 runs in six games in addition to taking 10 wickets.

D Hemalatha is another must-have player in your Dream11 fantasy side. She has scalped eight wickets in the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy so far, with her best figures being 4 for 19.

Bowler

R Gayakwad has been in good form lately. She has plenty of experience in the international level and will try to be decisive with the ball in today's game.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction team

M Raj (RAI-W)

S Rana (RAI-W)

R Dhar (BEN-W)

D Gujjar (BEN-W)

S Meghana (RAI-W)

Important stats for RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction team

R Dhar: 213 runs and 10 wickets

D Gujjar: 355 runs

S Meghana: 329 runs

D Hemalatha: 8 wickets

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women’s Senior One Day Trophy)

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Parween, D Gujjar, M Raj, S Meghana, R Dhar, J Khatun, D Hemalatha, S Rana, G Sultana, S Parida, R Gayakwad

Captain: R Dhar. Vice-captain: M Raj

RAI-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Women’s Senior One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Parween, D Gujjar, M Raj, S Meghana, R Dhar, M Paul, D Hemalatha, S Rana, G Sultana, R Gayakwad, M Singh

Captain: D Gujjar. Vice-captain: S Meghana

